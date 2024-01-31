Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be at the Grammys on Sunday: "I Wish I Could Go Support Taylor"

Travis Kelce just confirmed reports that he sadly won't be joining Taylor Swift at the Grammys on Sunday night.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday," he said on ESPN's The Pat McAfee show. "Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week."

Travis' comments come after "sources with direct knowledge" told TMZ that he'd be "arriving in Vegas the same weekend as music's biggest night," and that "there's no chance Travis shows up in L.A. this weekend."

Sad, but there's still hope that Taylor will be able to attend the Super Bowl, despite playing a show in Tokyo just one night before. (We did the math and turns out the time difference works in her favor.)

As a reminder, Taylor is nominated for multiple Grammys this year—including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. But, unless something changes, she will not be performing.

Entertainment Tonight notes that Tay has "a quick turnaround before resuming her record-breaking Eras Tour on the other side of the world," while an Us Weekly source explained that "She will not perform despite rumors to the contrary."

Bummer, but excited to see Taylor show up to collect her rewards regardless!

