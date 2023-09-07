Travis Barker left Blink-182 tour to care for Kourtney Kardashian after urgent fetal surgery

Blink-182 postponed several of their upcoming shows in Europe as drummer Travis Barker deals with an "urgent family matter" back home.

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, shared on Instagram Sept. 6 that her husband rushed back home from tour to be by her side at the hospital, where she underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian Barker captioned a photo of Barker holding her hand.

She added that Barker, "her rock," also cared for her after the surgery.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she said.

Barker commented on his wife's post, "God is great," with praying hands emoji, and re-shared his wife's post to his Instagram story.

On Sept. 1, Barker's band postponed shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin in the wake of the emergency.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band, which was set to kick off their European Tour Sept. 1, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Before Blink-182's announcement, Barker posted a photo of a prayer room, what appeared to be a church's stained glass windows and a banner that read, “Together we pray" on his Instagram story.

Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker of a door with a

Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker of stained glass in a chapel. (@travisbarker via Instagram)

Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker of a

Barker is a father to kids, Landon and Alabama, and he's also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, whom his ex wife Shanna Moakler shares with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

In June, fans learned that Barker was going to be a dad again when his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” at one of his Blink-182 concerts.

Since that moment, Kardashian Barker has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram by posting photos of her growing baby bump.

In June, fans also learned that the couple were going to have a boy. The following month, Barker talked about baby names on Complex’s segment GOAT Talk, which he participated in with his daughter. There, Barker revealed his favorite baby boy name.

“I like Rocky Thirteen,” he said. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”

After Alabama made a face, she said, “That’s so bad ... even he knows it’s bad."

“It is. It is bad,” Barker replied, before revealing the reason why he chose that name.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time," he said.

“And ‘Rocky,’ the greatest boxing movie of all time," Barker added.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com