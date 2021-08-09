Flight attendants love this carry-on that charges your phone — and it's on sale at Amazon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to nearly 65 percent! (Photo: Amazon)

A superior piece of luggage is an investment — and what better advisors to trust than the very people who travel for a living? Flight attendants and pilots require suitcases that go above and beyond, and Travelpro is their go-to brand.

Amazon is having an incredible sale on a whole cabin's worth of Travelpro suitcases, and we can barely contain ourselves! Five of our favorite, top-rated carry-on styles are on sale for up to 64 percent off, with savings exceeding $300 — the price of a first-class upgrade, perhaps? Each of our picks has built-in USB ports and dedicated power bank pockets, so you can keep your personal devices charged up during long layovers or en route.

Shop it: Travelpro Carry-On Luggage, up to 64 percent off ($185; was $520), amazon.com

Treat yourself like a VIP and zip through airport security with one of these handy, high-end pieces of luggage at a discount that'll have you flying high!

The Travelpro Crew Executive Choice 2-Wheeled Brief Bag is an incredible 64 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

Running late for boarding? Wheel this baby through the terminal at top speed — with two durable ball bearing skate wheels for smooth navigation, it’s got your back. It's also got a DuraGuard coating to help resist stains and abrasions, so it's safe to say it can take some abuse.

Like all of our picks, it includes an external USB port for charging up your phone as well as a power bank pocket, plus it has an RFID-blocking pocket to keep your credit cards and passport safe from skimming, which could lead to identity theft. You can call this one a true modern-day carry-on — and at 17 inches, it's an extra compact one at that.

Save a mind-boggling 64 percent on this Travelpro Crew Executive Choice gem right now, and you save $335! It's simply too good to pass up, and a perfect excuse to book that trip already. Your savings might even cover your plane ticket!

Story continues

"I am an admitted bagoholic, and this is my absolute favorite bag so far!," wrote a well-educated shopper. "I am on the road (well planes) every week just about each year. I use this to carry my laptop, iPad, essential files and various other sundries that I use regularly when away from my office...Travelpro has been my go to luggage for over 25 years now, and I see this bag being my favorite for a long time."

Shop it: Travelpro Crew Executive Choice 2-Wheeled Brief Bag with USB Port, 17-Inch (Black), $185 (was $520), amazon.com

The Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner suitcase is handsome, handy — and on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

This frequent-flyer favorite meets FAA regulations for both carry-on and checked luggage. It's made of sturdy scuff-and-stain-resistant nylon with built-in accessory pockets. Its fold-out suiter and tie-down system lets you pack away your clothes neatly — you can even expand it an extra two inches — ensuring they’ll be wrinkle-free when you reach your destination.

The Travelpro Premium Elite suitcase is easy to navigate down stairs, in and out of car trunks, and through busy airports too, thanks to a precision-glide system, four-stop adjustable PowerScope handle, and 360-degree spinner wheels. It even has an integrated lock that lets TSA agents safely open and close the bag for inspection. Right now, it's $79 off.

“I began flying with my brother in 1964 when he became an airline pilot and I was a wee lad," wrote one fan. "I don't remember all of his bags over the years, but he was proudest of his Travelpro.”

"This bag is outstanding. You can pack a lot in it and it has outside pockets for the stuff you need to have fast access," wrote another happy traveler. "It is the perfect size to fit in and out of various plane's overheads."

Shop it: Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, 21-inch (Vintage Grey), $251 (was $330), amazon.com

The Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Upright has all the bells and whistles. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a sturdy carry-on with that coffee? This TravelPro Elite Softside version in a compact 21 inches is 24 percent off in this unique espresso color (and also black) that'll kick up your travel style. The expandable carry-on has an external USB port and dedicated powerbank pocket, and it meets FAA regulations for carry-on and checked baggage.

Thanks to sealed ball bearing wheels, it's easy to glide around the airport by the patented PowerScope airline-grade aluminum extension handle, which accommodates people of different heights. An interior tie down system and built-in accessory pockets make it great for keeping your stuff contained and organized. Its removable quart-sized wet pocket is perfect for storing travel-sized toiletries and getting them through security, as it's TSA-compliant.

The TravelPro Platinum Elite carry-on suitcase even comes with a lifetime limited warranty. If your bag is damaged by the airline, Travelpro will cover the cost of repairs. Now you’re going places!

"Had to retire my old carry on. Had a flight crew member recommend Travelpro two wheel and I am glad he did. Just took my first trip with it and does it ever pull easy," wrote an experienced customer. "The zipper construction is built to last (first thing I look at). Love the way the handle is curved to fit in your hand...Held my pressed shirts well and they kept their shape."

Shop it: Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Carry-On, 20-Inch (Rich Espresso), $255 (was $330), amazon.com

The Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Expandable Spinner is on sale in Plum and Black. (Photo: Amazon)

Love a carry-on suitcase that works as hard as you do? This Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside bag has an FAA-compliant USB port to charge that phone so you can answer those work emails on the go without interruption and an exterior padded pocket that fits laptops up to 15.6", so it's ideal for work trips. It also has a zip-in garment organizer and various other types of organizers for efficient packing.

The airline-grade Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle, precision glide system and self-aligning magnetic wheels — plus DuraGuard coating resists stains and abrasions — make it a boss all around. You'll feel accomplished saving $43 on this gem, too.

"This is a great addition to my collection of Travelpros. For the past five years I've been using the same carry on and it's stood up well but my latest trip I needed something smaller to get around in. You can't beat the brand that all of the pilots and attendants use when they travel," wrote a five-star reviewer. "From a design perspective you still get the great spinning wheels, sturdy frame and lightweight design. But this one has improved telescoping, a nice usb port for a removable battery and a better handle for picking it up."

Shop it: Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On, 21-Inch (Plum), $204 (was $250), amazon.com

The Travelpro Crew Versapack Rolling Underseat Carry-on is great if you don't like lifting your bag into the overhead compartment. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a sturdy carry-on suitcase that can slip under the seat in front of you so you don't have to lift it into the overhead bin? This is it — and because it's got a built-in USB port, you can also charge your phone on the flight in the event that your seat doesn't have a USB port. This one's got a padded compartment that holds laptops up to 14 inches, which includes a travel-friendly MacBook Air.

The Travelpro Crew Versapack boasts everything that makes Travelpro a pro's favorite travel bag: rock-solid construction, high-density nylon fabric with Duraguard coating to resist stains and abrasions, high-performance ball bearing wheels, durable wheel housings, a PowerScope aluminum extension handle to minimize wobble and accommodate users of different heights — the works! And this one is 31 percent off in Jet Black.

"I am so excited to never hang a heavy travel tote from my shoulder ever again!...I am using it in place of a purse for during flights," wrote a resourceful shopper. "Very well made...This one is solid and the handle isn't sloppy loose, like their major competitor that begins with 'S'."

Shop it: Travelpro Crew Versapack Rolling Underseat Carry-on Bag, One Size, $146 (was $210), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.