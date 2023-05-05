Mama's got a brand new bag: This cute Travelon crossbody is 30% off for Mother's Day

Still haven't gotten a gift for Mom? You've come to the right place. As far as presents are concerned, you can't go wrong with a chic-yet-functional accessory, and this vacation-ready Travelon Crossbody Bag checks off all the right boxes: Compact? Yes. Plenty of pockets? Uh huh. Anti-theft security system? You bet. Oh, and best of all? Right now this sporty number is on sale for just $42 (down from $60), meaning you can save 30% if you order soon. Mother's Day is just around the corner (May 14!) so hurry and snag a stylish gift you know Mom will love.

Amazon Travelon Crossbody Bag $42 $60 Save $18 With this cute, anti-theft crossbody bag, Mom will be traveling in style — and with more peace of mind. $42 at Amazon

If Mom has any trips planned, she'll be thrilled to have this little satchel by her side at all times. Sleek and brimming with cool features, the Travelon Crossbody Bag won't just have her traveling in style, it'll also give her peace of mind. Its five-point anti-theft security system includes straps that can be locked to a stationary object — like a chair — to prevent thieves from snatching it, in addition to locking zippered pulls to ward off pickpockets.

It's also made of a slash-resistant fabric and has slash-resistant straps to keep anyone from cutting the bag and running off with it, and its RFID-blocking pockets will help protect against electronic identity theft — something we, unfortunately, need to be on the alert for these days.

On a lighter note, this adorable bag is just the right size for holding Mom's on-the-go essentials without feeling bulky, and its crossbody design is super on-trend right now. In terms of practicality, its main interior compartment is chock-full of little sleeves and pockets for holding credit cards, passports, cash and a mobile phone, and she'll be able to adjust the strap to her desired fit. Another bonus? This bag is water- and dirt-resistant, meaning it'll be able to handle any unforeseen weather conditions.

The Travelon Crossbody Bag is packed with pockets for storing on-the-go essentials. (Photo: Amazon)

We think the Travelon Crossover Bag is a no-brainer, but don't take our word for it. Here's what some of its five-star reviewers had to say:

"Love it!" exclaimed one excited customer. "Sometimes I feel like Goldilocks. I wanted a bag for traveling, [not] too big or too small or too heavy or too light. I wanted something I could wear crossbody, to fit close to my body. This bag fit the bill perfectly. It took a little getting used to the clips that hold the contents secure, but I can see how it will be somewhat of a deterrent to any rapscallions who might deign to pick my pocketbook."

"It's perfect," wrote another happy shopper. "I like the strap because it lies flat over my shoulder without getting tangled in my hair. The strap is not flimsy or cheap. I’m wearing it across my chest and its slim design and pocket compartments are just right. Not bulky at all, plus my credit card info is protected. I’m taking it to Europe as my purse. It’s very nice! ... Light and sleek."

"I love it," gushed a third fan. "I have a larger Travelon bag that I've used for many years, but sometimes I don't want to carry such a big bag. This is just the perfect size for date nights just for everyday wear...I love the safety features that it has."

While black is always a classic, this crossbody also comes in dark gray — though it's not currently on sale. Whichever you choose, you've got the title of "Mom's Favorite" in the bag!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

