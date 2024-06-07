Traveling like a local for Pride: Grindr tips will help you make the most of 10 US cities

Grindr, the popular gay dating app, has been on a mission to become more than a source for quick encounters.

Earlier this spring, it announced Roam, an update to the app’s Explore feature, that lets users place their profile in another location for up to an hour. The company says that feature lets travelers talk to locals and make connections ahead of any trip.

Grindr also polled its users for local tips in 10 gayborhoods across the U.S.

“Forget TripAdvisor, Grindr users are the travel agents when it comes to sniffing out the best spots to eat, drink, sweat, and sleep in these 10 gayborhoods across America,” a statement from Grindr said. “We asked them to vote for their favorite queer-owned businesses, bars, gyms, and gay-friendly hotels in each city.”

The results will get posted on Instagram throughout the month for Pride. Here’s what Grindr users recommend in the app’s 10 selected cities:

San Francisco

Best Hotel: Bay Bridge Inn

Best Gym: Fitness SF

Best Queer Owned Business: Fabulosa Books

Best Gay Bar: Hi Tops SF

Los Angeles

Best Hotel: Ramada West Hollywood

Best Gym: Gold's Gym

Best Queer Owned Business: Circus of Books

Best Gay Bar: Akbar

Phoenix

Best Hotel: The Clarendon

Best Gym: Planet Fitness

Best Queer Owned Business: Window Coffee Bar

Best Gay Bar: Charlie's

New Orleans

Best Hotel: New Orleans Mardi Gras Inn

Best Gym: New Orleans Athletic Club

Best Queer Owned Business: Bourbon Pride

Best Gay Bar: Good Friends Bar

Atlanta

Best Hotel: W Hotel Midtown

Best Gym: LA Fitness

Best Queer Owned Business: Boy Next Door Menswear

Best Gay Bar: Eagle Atlanta

Wilton Manors, Florida

Best Hotel: The Gaythering

Best Gym: Crunch Fitness - Oakland Park

Best Queer Owned Business: Hamburger Mary's

Best Gay Bar: Hunters Nightclub

Columbus, Ohio

Best Hotel: Moxy

Best Gym: Club Columbus

Best Queer Owned Business: Torso

Best Gay Bar: AWOL

Chicago

Best Hotel: Best Western Plus Hawthorne Terrace

Best Gym: Steamworks

Best Queer Owned Business: The Men's Room

Best Gay Bar: Sidetrack Bar

Pittsburgh

Best Hotel: Hampton Inn

Best Gym: Club Pittsburgh

Best Queer Owned Business: 5801

Best Gay Bar: Blue Moon

New York City

Best Hotel: The Standard

Best Gym: Equinox

Best Queer Owned Business: Big Gay Ice Cream

Best Gay Bar: The Eagle NYC

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

