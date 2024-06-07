Traveling like a local for Pride: Grindr tips will help you make the most of 10 US cities
Grindr, the popular gay dating app, has been on a mission to become more than a source for quick encounters.
Earlier this spring, it announced Roam, an update to the app’s Explore feature, that lets users place their profile in another location for up to an hour. The company says that feature lets travelers talk to locals and make connections ahead of any trip.
Grindr also polled its users for local tips in 10 gayborhoods across the U.S.
“Forget TripAdvisor, Grindr users are the travel agents when it comes to sniffing out the best spots to eat, drink, sweat, and sleep in these 10 gayborhoods across America,” a statement from Grindr said. “We asked them to vote for their favorite queer-owned businesses, bars, gyms, and gay-friendly hotels in each city.”
The results will get posted on Instagram throughout the month for Pride. Here’s what Grindr users recommend in the app’s 10 selected cities:
San Francisco
Best Hotel: Bay Bridge Inn
Best Gym: Fitness SF
Best Queer Owned Business: Fabulosa Books
Best Gay Bar: Hi Tops SF
Los Angeles
Best Hotel: Ramada West Hollywood
Best Gym: Gold's Gym
Best Queer Owned Business: Circus of Books
Best Gay Bar: Akbar
Phoenix
Best Hotel: The Clarendon
Best Gym: Planet Fitness
Best Queer Owned Business: Window Coffee Bar
Best Gay Bar: Charlie's
New Orleans
Best Hotel: New Orleans Mardi Gras Inn
Best Gym: New Orleans Athletic Club
Best Queer Owned Business: Bourbon Pride
Best Gay Bar: Good Friends Bar
Atlanta
Best Hotel: W Hotel Midtown
Best Gym: LA Fitness
Best Queer Owned Business: Boy Next Door Menswear
Best Gay Bar: Eagle Atlanta
Here to stay: Why drag is critical in the U.S. and sometimes safer abroad
Wilton Manors, Florida
Best Hotel: The Gaythering
Best Gym: Crunch Fitness - Oakland Park
Best Queer Owned Business: Hamburger Mary's
Best Gay Bar: Hunters Nightclub
Columbus, Ohio
Best Hotel: Moxy
Best Gym: Club Columbus
Best Queer Owned Business: Torso
Best Gay Bar: AWOL
Chicago
Best Hotel: Best Western Plus Hawthorne Terrace
Best Gym: Steamworks
Best Queer Owned Business: The Men's Room
Best Gay Bar: Sidetrack Bar
Pittsburgh
Best Hotel: Hampton Inn
Best Gym: Club Pittsburgh
Best Queer Owned Business: 5801
Best Gay Bar: Blue Moon
New York City
Best Hotel: The Standard
Best Gym: Equinox
Best Queer Owned Business: Big Gay Ice Cream
Best Gay Bar: The Eagle NYC
Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grindr unveils travel tips in 10 US cities for Pride month