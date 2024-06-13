‘Traveling Gas Can Man’ returns to Grand Strand with new mission

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Prehn, also known as the Traveling Gas Can Man, has returned to the Grand Strand as he continues his life’s journey to inspire others by spreading kindness, offering help and making a difference.

Prehn was in the area in December to help with efforts to build tiny homes for veterans. Now, he’s back with a new mission. On this stop of his journey, Prehn hopes to spread awareness about the work of the nationwide nonprofit group called ShowerUp, which offers a mobile shower unit that can connect to a fire hydrant and help anyone in need of a shower.

“Getting a shower, we all take it for granted because we get one every day,” Prehn said. “But if you don’t have one for weeks and weeks and weeks, it’s a life-changing event.”

Shower Up currently is only in a handful of states.

“I would like to see one in every state and every city because as I travel around I see it,” Prehn said. “I see the people struggling.”

Prehn is on his way to traveling to all 50 states this year to tell people about Shower Up. He’s about halfway through this journey. Along the way, he’s lending a hand at various community organizations.

He plans to continue to help Habitat for Humanity of Horry County with homes being built for veterans. He’s also helping out at the area’s state parks and assisting Helping Hands with feeding the homeless.

“I mean that’s what I do,” he said. “I go around the country volunteering.”

Prehn is living life to the fullest after being face to face with death and beating cancer.

“And I thought what better chance to give back and just do nothing but volunteer because I shouldn’t really be here,” Prehn said.

He first started hitchhiking years ago with his red “gas can” in hand, which is his luggage and his way to meet like-minded people.

Now, when people stop, he tells them all about his latest calling, Shower Up, and his purpose

“We need to get back to basics and back to realization of people meeting people and helping people, and my thing is life is simple, just do the next right thing,” he said.

Prehn said he plans to be in Myrtle Beach for about a month, but that could change should his calling take him elsewhere. You can learn more about ShowerUp here.

Adriana Cotero

