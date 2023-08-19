Travelers Are Sharing The International Drinks They Fell In Love With On Vacation That Are Frustratingly Hard To Find In The US

Traveling is an amazing experience because you get to learn about different cultures, partake in different ways of life, and taste a variety of fascinating foods and flavors. But when redditor u/Safe-Caterpillar-256 asked the people of r/travel to share which drinks from their travels have been the most memorable, that got me thinking: Drinks deserve the limelight, too.

Jake and Amy from "Brooklyn 99" are in the pool and doing a toast with their drinks

When I went to Italy, I had a love affair with espresso con panna.

NBC / Via giphy.com

So, whether you're in the midst of a trip, planning on taking a trip, or just want to add to your taste test bucket list, here are drinks from around the globe that people fell completely in love with:

1.Morir Soñando — A classic Dominican drink that combines evaporated milk and orange juice:

A glass of Morir Soñando is sitting on a table next to a pile of orange slices

"I had a smoothie/milkshake thing in the Dominican Republic that I still dream about. It tasted like it was made with cake batter. I had it for breakfast and wasn’t hungry again until dinner. It feels like it must have been 3,000 calories. I would drink it again in a heartbeat."

u/NArcadia11

Angela Sanchez-Robles / Via mind-over-batter.com

2.Chocolate Caliente — Spain's take on hot chocolate uses a pinch of cayenne and a dash of cornstarch to create a rich, thick, and cozy drink:

A cup of chocolate caliente is sitting next to a plate of churros

"The hot chocolate in Spain was truly amazing."

u/Acrobatic-Day-8891

"I had the creamiest, thickest hot chocolate in Barcelona, accompanied by a donut which was better than a hot Krispy Kreme. I'm still trying to top that moment."

u/eviek19

u/zephyr619 / Via reddit.com

3.Cà Phê Trúng — This staple drink from Vietnam is also known as egg coffee. It's made by stirring an egg yolk with condensed milk until it creates a fluffy, meringue-like consistency, and added to a beautiful, steaming cup of coffee:

A cup of egg coffee is being served with a baguette

"Came here to say Vietnamese egg coffee. I’m not even a coffee drinker, but that shit was insane."

u/cc0011

"Both egg coffee and salted coffee are still my favorites. I visit Vietnam three to four times a year, and I'm still excited to order egg coffee."

u/Ecliped830

Becca Mills / Via forkinthekitchen.com

4.Pandan Juice — A tropical plant primarily cultivated in Southeast Asia, also tremendously popular in the Philippines, the pandan plant's leaves are used to flavor many desserts and drinks due to its mildly grassy flavor paired with notes of coconut, vanilla, and almond:

A jar of pandan juice sits on a table

"I went to a seafood buffet that was located inside a hotel in Bangkok, and it had a few unlabeled pitchers of drinks out. I poured myself a glass of some green, fruity-smelling thing and sat down to eat. Throughout the entire meal, I went back and forth about whether or not I liked it. I loved it, then disliked it, but eventually, I drank it all. Turns out, it was sweetened pandan juice. It was unlike anything I'd ever had before; I've tried making it myself but to no avail. I'll definitely have it again if I ever return."

u/TheJoePilato

u/redcrumb1 / Via reddit.com

5.Horchata de Chufa — Mexico's horchata is extremely popular, but Spain's version of horchata (which is actually the original version) is made with tiger nuts instead of rice to create a tasty and refreshing concoction:

Two glasses of horchata are being served with fartón cake

"Horchata in Spain is different from the Mexican version because it's made from chufas, or tiger nuts. It's so refreshing in the summer."

u/MsCoddiwomple

"I’ve been chasing the horchata dragon since I had one in either Barcelona or Valencia (I can’t recall which). It was absolutely the best thing I’ve ever drank."

u/canibuyatrowel

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

6.Bissap — This West African drink is a spiced tea made out of dried hibiscus flowers. The sweet drink is a beautiful shade between deep red and purple, and it's also super easy to modify the drink to create different flavors:

Two glasses of bissap are sitting outside on a table

"I LOVED bissap (hibiscus tea) and baobab fruit juice from when I traveled across West Africa. Super unique and refreshing."

u/Ouroborus13

"Bissap is my FAVORITE. I wish I could find it in the US."

u/DelayedTapestry

u/Mrsmcd85 / Via reddit.com

7.Hong Kong-Style Milk Tea — Often referred to as "bubble tea" or just "boba," milk tea drinks have gotten increasingly popular worldwide, but Hong Kong-style milk tea is a class of its own thanks to its mix of different black teas and evaporated milk:

The photographer is showing off their meal, which includes curry rice and milk tea

"The HK-style hot milk teas are my favorite! They’re definitely different from Taiwan-style milk teas that most boba shops in the US serve."

u/Kawaii_Sauce

"I have a friend from HK, and we were in San Francisco at the time. We sampled at least 10 Hong Kong milk teas, and none of them passed the test, or measured up to the ones in HK."

u/Haute510

u/appleofrage / Via reddit.com

8.Inca Kola — Created in Peru, this is a signature soft drink due to its sweet and fruity flavor that tastes similar to bubblegum:

Bottles of Inca Kola are lined up on a table

"A memorable drink for me is Inca Kola, just generally because it was so prevalent, and I love that the huge traditional brands didn't have as much of a toe-hold."

u/ArghZombiesRun

u/berendpronkps4 / Via reddit.com

9.Ayran — A popular Turkish drink packed with probiotics thanks to its blend of yogurt, water, and salt:

A cup of ayran is on the table next to a plate of doner iskender and pickled veggies

"Ayran! A drink somewhere between yogurt and milk — I drank it almost every day I was in Türkiye."

u/VladimirPutain1

"When I lived in Turkey, we were driving across the country and saw a tent on the side of the road under some shady trees near a river. Suspended from the tent was a wooden barrel hung sideways with a spigot, and every now and then, the woman would move it back and forth to shake the barrel. We stopped over, and she opened the spigot and poured us a glass of some of the best ayran I've ever tasted!"

u/Excellent-Shape-2024

u/Level-Performance-83 / Via reddit.com

10.Limonada de Coco — This Colombian drink, which is especially popular along the coast, is a fresh and creamy refresher made out of lime juice, coconut milk, and sugar:

A glass of limonada de coco sits on a bed of grass

"The first thing I drank after landing in Medellín was limonada de coco from an unassuming cafe. I’ve recreated it several times at home since — added rum, etc. — but nothing has lived up to the first one."

u/ChodeBamba

"Colombian limonada de cocos are outstanding. Creamy and delicious!"

u/juvenilepanda

Erica Dinho / Via mycolombianrecipes.com

11.Blueberry Juice — Finland is known for northern lights, reindeer, and...blueberries? Finland's airline, Finnair, began serving blueberry juice in-flight (and now in grocery stores), and it might even be more popular than the meatballs:

Two cartons of blueberry juice are on the shelf of a grocery store

"I would literally choose to fly Finnair for the blueberry juice."

u/Barflyerdammit

"If you ever fly on Finnish Airways, they serve this blueberry juice that is really good. It's not too sweet, but just right. I wish I could get that stuff back in the US."

u/freework

"Oh yeah, I loved the juice when they gave it to me on the flight. I bought a one-liter carton of it during my stay."

u/imik4991

u/Mala_fider / Via reddit.com

12.Karak Chai — Roughly translating to "strong tea," karak chai is an Indian masala black tea that's widely popular in the Middle East that's made with a blend of aromatic spices and evaporated milk:

Karak chai is being poured into a glass

"Karak chai. Made a stop-over in Qatar just to drink cups of it."

u/SwimmingHabit9863

"I love karak! I had it last year when I was in Qatar for a conference."

u/oodja

Wajeeha Nadeem / Via ikneadtoeat.com

13.Atay Bi Na'na — A signature drink in Morocco, this mint tea is made with loose Gunpowder green tea, mint leaves, and sugar:

A glass of mint tea next to the kettle that brewed it

"The tea in Morocco. It was my favorite part of the day to sit in a cafe and enjoy the tea. Even though I’m not a fan of mint, the combination made for a delicious and refreshing beverage. I brought this custom tea back home."

u/Sane_Lane

"I was going to comment, hands down, Moroccan mint tea. It's so flavorful and fragrant and delicate. Literally the perfect balance for tea. I’ve tried to recreate it basically ever since."

u/PredditoryLoan

u/Danny_J_M / Via reddit.com

14.Agua Fresca — These extremely popular and thirst-quenching drinks from Mexico are super versatile and can be made with almost any fresh fruit (and sometimes even veggies):

On the left is an agua fresca, on the right sits a glass of michelada

"Discovering agua fresca in Mexico, specifically the hibiscus flavor, was such a revelation. Now I make it from home."

u/Apatheticforcredit

"Agua fresca de maracuya (passionfruit) in Mexico — couldn't get enough of it."

u/Electrical_Donut_971

u/WestEndActive / Via reddit.com

15.Mango Lassi — This well-known drink from India is the perfect drink for when you have a sweet tooth thanks to its blend of mango, yogurt, milk, and just a hint of cardamom:

A tall glass of mango lassi is paired with a plate of butter chicken

"Yes, mango lassi tastes like heaven."

u/ParmHamRadio

"I was lucky enough to visit India, and I loved mango lassi."

u/mcburloak

u/cedb123 / Via reddit.com

16.Lulada — Made with naranjilla, also called lulo, lulada is an extremely popular drink in Ecuador and other Latin American countries that combines lime juice, sugar, and mashed lulo:

A glass of lulada sits on a table with a lime wedge on the rim and a straw

"My all-time favorite drink is naranjilla juice, also in Ecuador. I drink that shit all the time while I’m there. Nothing will ever be as good."

u/_jeremybearimy_

Erica Dinho / Via mycolombianrecipes.com

17.Lastly: Chicha Morada — An iconic Peruvian drink, chicha morada gets its sultry, deep color from the main ingredient, purple corn:

The photographer is holding up a glass of chicha morada

"I was walking in Buenos Aires when I came across a family selling some sort of purple drink. I had no idea what it was, but I wanted to try something while I was there, so I asked for a glass and sat down to drink it. The flavor was unlike anything I had ever tried before. I almost can't describe it, but it was very sweet and had a hint of spice. I later learned that it's called chicha morada and that it originated in Peru. I really enjoyed it and would definitely recommend it to anyone who gets the chance to try it!"

u/Bahhia

u/SnooSuggestions6464 / Via reddit.com

I don't know about you guys, but I feel the extreme urge to go get some boba now (sadly, not from Hong Kong). Do you have any drinks that you became totally obsessed with during your travels? Do you have any recipes or drinks from your culture you recommend trying? Let me know in the comments! Cheers!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

