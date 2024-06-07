Travelers Rest among 15 best US small towns for a summer vacation. What other towns made the list?

Greenville has soaked up much national attention as of late, with mentions in Southern Living and USA TODAY Homefront.

Now, Travel + Leisure is making room for another Upstate town to shine.

On Wednesday, June 5, the city of Travelers Rest announced the town's recognition from the magazine, where it was among 15 best U.S. small towns to spend a summer vacation in.

“This is an amazing accolade that solidifies, what we who live and love TR already know.” said Mayor Brandy Amidon. “We are honored to receive this recognition embodying the very roots of our community. Our name literally says it all! Travelers Rest is a place to pause, rest, reset and enjoy a true small-town community. The City of Travelers Rest has worked through visionary leadership and public and private investments to retain our home-town values while welcoming travelers from far and wide to visit our local shops, restaurants, and natural amenities.”

What did the magazine say about Travelers Rest? And if you live in the Upstate, what other small towns are worth packing up and traveling to? Here's what to know.

Travelers Rest is one of SC's 'most idyllic' small towns

Travel + Leisure believes Travelers Rest lives up to its name. For over three centuries, the town has served as a rest stop over the Blue Ridge Mountains, said the magazine. The town is described as "one of the most idyllic small towns in South Carolina," now home to an estimated 8,400 residents. Those looking to escape from the city life will appreciate the mountain backdrop that comes along with Travelers Rest's scenic landscapes. To take in more of the area's upcountry beauty, visitors can picnic at Trailblazer Park, known for its lush greenery and hilltop views.

Visitors of Caesars Head State Park take a selfie on the overlook as the leaves begin to change in the Blue Ridge Mountains on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023.

What is there to do in TR during summer vacation?

When dining in this small-town haven, Travel + Leisure recommends paying a visit to popular restaurants Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, Tandem Creperie & Coffeehouse, and Top Soil. Picking a place to rest your head for the night will depend on what you find comforting. Those who prefer breakfast in bed and European-style decor can lodge at the Swamp Rabbit Inn TR. If you are looking for a bang for your buck, Hotel Domestique just might settle the score. At the boutique style hotel, you can plan the perfect romantic getaway with amenities like champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and a hot tub. And if you have room in the back of your car, bring your bike along for the trip ― Travelers Rest is part of Greenville County's Swamp Rabbit Trail, which can be accessed from both lodging options (at the Swamp Rabbit Inn TR, you can rent bikes on site).

Kaitlyn + Vince Kaitlyn + VinceKaitlyn + Vince -- The Cliffs at Glassy Chapel and Hotel Domestique, August 13, 2022

15 best U.S. small towns for a summer vacation, according to Travel + Leisure

∎ Narrowsburg, New York

∎ Buckeye, Ohio

∎ Addison, Texas

∎ Adairsville, Georgia

∎ Coronado, California

∎ Travelers Rest, South Carolina

∎ Bardstown, Kentucky

∎ Abilene, Kansas

∎ St. Michaels, Maryland

∎ Dewey Beach, Delaware

∎ Sheridan, Wyoming

∎ Hermann, Missouri

∎ New Paltz, New York

∎ Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

∎ McCall, Idaho

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Travelers Rest a top small-town vacation destination: Travel + Leisure