Travelers' Favorite Portable Charger Is Less Than $15 at Amazon Right Now

It's a rare 30 percent off thanks to a special early Black Friday deal.

Travel & Leisure / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Your phone is arguably your top travel essential, often serving as your all-in-one boarding pass, portable translator, map, payment method, and camera. Suffice to say, it’s crucial to ensure that your little lifeline never runs out of juice, and for that, you should keep a reliable battery pack like the Anker Portable Charger in your pocket.

Thousands of travelers entrust the Anker Portable Charger with maintaining their virtual connections to the outside world. Depending on the model of phone you have, the palm-size wonder can fully charge the battery up to three times, according to the brand. And right now, Amazon is offering an exclusive 30 percent off coupon for the popular travel gadget, making it only $14 ahead of Black Friday.

The Anker battery pack has a 10,000-mAh capacity, meaning it holds enough power to take a smartphone from completely empty to fully charged twice or more (note: every device is different, of course — the brand claims it can provide two charges for an iPhone 13, 1.6 for a Samsung Galaxy S21,or 1.2 for an iPad mini 5). The portable charger is compatible with anything that connects with a USB cord, with a USB-C port that functions only for input.

The charger uses PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology to deliver a lightning-fast charge to your electronics, but it also has a trickle-charge mode ideal for low-power devices like headphones and speakers. It measures about 5.9 inches by 2.7 inches by 0.6 inches and weighs less than 1 pound, making it one of the lightest, most compact models out there — and an easy choice for our list of the best portable chargers to travel with. The battery pack is made with a fireproof and scratch-resistant case, contributing to its impressive 4.8-star average rating for durability.

In fact, a whopping 72,900-plus shoppers have given the Anker Portable Charger a five-star rating, and more than 5,000 of them left it a glowing review; several customer reviews tell stories of times that the Anker portable charger saved people during power outages, while hiking or camping, and from plain old boredom while on the road.

“How about the time I was stuck at an airport during a long layover?,” one reviewer wrote. “I found myself a cozy corner, plugged in my phone to the Anker portable charger, and binge-watched my favorite TV series without worrying about draining my battery. The power bank kept me entertained and kept my phone alive throughout the entire layover. It was like having my own personal entertainment station in my backpack.” Another shopper called it a “heroic lifesaver.”

At just $14, why wouldn’t you add this trusty sidekick to your packing list? Keep the Anker Portable Charger on hand for your next day hike or extended sabbatical. And, keep scrolling to explore more deals on travel-ready tech essentials.

