Here's why 34k+ Amazon shoppers swear by this 'perfect' and 'genius' $13 travel wallet

There are wallets, and then there are wallets.

The Travelambo Women’s Wallet has everything you could want: It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification-Blocking). The handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered slots for bills or a cell phone — and it's less than $14.

Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet Travelambo $14 $16 at Amazon Handmade by a team of craftsmen, this super-slim, super-safe leather bifold it genuinely timeless — it's an affordable luxury! And it comes in a rainbow of colors — 32 to be exact.

A plethora of Amazon shoppers say it’s the perfect size to keep everything in one place, without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. More than 34,000 reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating.

This wallet doesn't just help keep everything organized. The​ RFID blocking keeps your sensitive information protected, which is a must if you're traveling. Happy customers say the feature makes them feel more secure, calling it a bonus. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zipper features and two-button closure for extra protection.

This wonder wallet has raked in over 34,000 reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

"When my go-to wallet/purse store closed, I was worried about finding cute and functional accessories," recalled this five-star fan. "When my wallet started to literally fall apart, I had to do something. Enter Amazon and this darling wallet. The style is quite functional for me, and the color (a poppy-orange) makes it easy to spot in my dark cavernous pocketbooks.... Love this in 100 ways."

“I love this wallet!! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID-safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish.”

As far as the design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of craftsmen, making it genuinely timeless — it's an affordable luxury! Available in 32 colors, the wallet is crafted utilizing top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an unbelievable price.

"This hot little number fits into my purse, protects my info, and keeps my change from falling out," testified a happy shopper. "I want one in every color, but for now, I will remain pretty in pink."

