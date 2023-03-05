We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got spring travel plans? This $12 'genius' gadget keeps your toiletries from leaking in your luggage

Rachel Roszmann
·2 min read

I don't know about you, but I'm not a fan of decanting my favorite shampoos to pack in my suitcase to go on a plane, train or automobile. I know I can buy small bottles of everything, but travel sized versions of my favorite creams aren't always available. I've taken a gamble a few times, packing my full-size bottles of shampoo only to have them leak all over my clothes (I'm still trying to forget the scent of vanilla body wash that lost its top between New York and Ohio in 2012), but Amazon shoppers have found a solution that puts an end to all of that — the Rinseroo LeakLocks Toiletry Skins and they're just $12.

Rinseroo

Rinseroo LeakLocks Toiletry Skins

$12$13Save $1
These sleeves are made with thermoplastic that fit over full-size and travel-size bottles to prevent leaking.
$12 at Amazon

These LeakLocks are kind of like thick balloons that stretch over the tops of bottles. The fit is airtight so no liquids can seep out — it's a game changer for some Amazon shoppers.

"I travel a lot and these are a game changer," reported a five-star fan. "I no longer have to worry about my items spilling. The stretch so it fits over practically anything. These are a must get if you are traveling."

They're made with tough thermoplastic so you can use them again and again without leaks. Shoppers love them for changing the way they travel.

"Genius!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I love these things and mine work great. The rubber is thick and strong, yet they are easy to use with bottles and tubes of all sizes. So, I would recommend this product based on my very positive experience."

"They may look funny but man - do they work!" shared a shocked shopper. "People laughed when they saw it... but guess who then turned around and bought their own 🙂"

(Photo: Amazon)
LeakLocks let you let you leave MacGyvering to MacGyver. (Photo: Amazon)

One of the best parts of LeakLocks is that they let you leave MacGyvering to MacGyver.

"My husband made fun of me for buying these but I was sick of using plastic bags for my bottles when traveling," wrote a rave reviewer. "These were perfect and fit over all the different kinds of big and small bottles I travel with, and they’re a breeze to just rinse out if anything does leak a little inside. Definitely worth it!"

"With these, I no longer have to use packing tape to secure the lids on my liquids," shared another five-star fan. "These are brilliant!"

