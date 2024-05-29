Travel season is bedbug season. How to spot them and identify bites.

Don't let the bedbugs bite. Seriously.

The unofficial start of summer is here now that Memorial Day weekend has passed and that means it's time to start traveling.

And traveling means staying in hotels, motels, vacation homes, and other places that aren't yours. And that could mean exposure to bedbugs, which can cause rashes in addition to the general ick factor.

In Massachusetts, local boards of health conduct inspections, write orders and enforce regulation related to bed bugs, insects, arachnids, and other pests, according to Kathleen Conti of the Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH). DPH has a Community Sanitation Program that receives calls regarding bed bugs and provides guidance and refers cases to local boards of health for evaluation and follow-up.

Besides the DPH inspections, there was ways you can take matters into your own hands to spot bed bugs, and to stamp out an infestation. It just requires some awareness.

Here's what to know.

What does a bedbug look like?

Bedbugs are always an issue, but they do become more active come spring.

They are little, brown, oval-shaped bugs that have six legs and antennas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Their lifespan is only 6-12 months, but during that timeframe females produce 200-500 eggs.

Here are some other characteristics of bedbugs, according to the EPA. Bed bugs are:

about the size of an apple seed

long and brown, with a flat, oval-shaped body (if not fed recently)

balloon-like, reddish-brown, and more elongated (if fed recently)

a "true bug” (characteristics of true bugs include a beak with three segments; antenna that have four parts; wings that are not used for flying; and short, golden-colored hairs).

smelly, with a “musty-sweetish” odor produced through glands on the lower side of the body.

How to identify a bedbug infestation

The EPA states that you might have a bedbug infestation if you see:

Rusty or reddish stains on bed sheets or mattresses caused by bed bugs being crushed.

Dark spots (about this size: •), which are bed bug excrement and may bleed on the fabric like a marker would.

Eggs and eggshells, which are tiny (about 1mm) and pale yellow skins that nymphs shed as they grow larger.

Live bedbugs.

How to tell if you’ve been bitten by bedbugs

According to the EPA, you can tell if you have bedbug bites if you see the following on your skin:

Inflamed spots, often with a darker spot in the middle

Itchy

Arranged in a rough line or in a cluster

Located on the face, neck, arms and hands

If you have been bitten, you can expect the irritation and symptoms to last about a week, according to MedicalNewsToday.com. Over-the-counter medicines, such as antihistamines or itch creams can help provide relief.

The Mayo Clinic states, "If you experience allergic reactions or severe skin reactions to bedbug bites, see your health care provider for professional treatment."

Bed bug bites can show up anywhere on the skin, according to the EPA.

What to do if you have a bed bug infestation

High heat of 120 degrees Fahrenheit will kill bedbugs. It’s recommended to wash all clothes and bedding in hot water for 30 minutes and then dry the items on high heat for another 30 minutes. Any mattresses, couches or other areas where bedbugs may have been hiding should be steam cleaned.

Worst bedbug cities in the nation, according to Orkin

If you're traveling, these are cities you might want to be particular bedbug aware in.

No. 1 Chicago

No. 2 New York

No. 3 Philadelphia

No. 4 Cleveland-Akron, OH

No. 5 Los Angeles

No. 6 Detroit

No 7. Washington, D.C.

No. 8 Indianapolis

No. 9 Charlotte

No. 10 Champaign, IL

No. 11 Columbus, OH

No. 12 Cincinnati

No. 13 Atlanta

No. 14 Grand Rapids, MI

No. 15 Denver

No. 16 Baltimore

No. 17 Richmond, VA

No. 18 Greensboro, N.C.

No. 19 St. Louis

No. 20 Youngstown

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: What to know about bedbugs: What a bedbug looks like, treatments, more