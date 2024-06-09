Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson on Oregon’s tourism comeback

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a sure sign of Oregon’s comeback, tourists are returning to the Beaver State at levels not seen since before the pandemic.

The Oregon Tourism Commission – operating as Travel Oregon – says visitor spending hit an all-time record of $14 billion in 2023.

Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the reasons for Oregon’s tourism comeback and what’s ahead when it comes to Oregon tourism.

For one, tourism is the primary driver of Oregon’s economy, with an estimated 25 million visits that are taken in the state every year. However, some areas of the state are recovering better than others in terms of pre-pandemic level numbers. But it’s not a complete lost cause, according to Davidson.

“One region, here in the Portland area, the Portland region, we’re at about 95%,” he said. “So it’s the one region of the state right now that is still managing its recovery. But very close to being back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Once the pandemic hit, it was an ‘immediate’ and ‘severe’ effect on the state, with 25,000 jobs lost overnight and visitor spending dropping nearly 50%, according to Davidson. But nonetheless, the Oregon tourism industry has remained resilient.

“Folks are drawn here because of our incredible natural beauty,” he noted. “They’d love to get out and be able to recreate in that natural beauty. They all may define that differently. For some folks that may be coming here to go mountain biking on the southern Oregon coast and for others it’s exploring the wine country just outside of Portland.”

Additionally, Oregon’s food and wine scene is getting a lot of attention again, with the restaurant scene regarded as – not only among the best in the country- but the best in the world.

A great example is Gregory Gourdet, whose Southeast Portland Haitian restaurant Kann received the James Beard Award as best new restaurant in 2023. Now, Gourdet has been named culinary director for a high end retail space with multiple restaurants in New York. This is one of the happenings within Portland’s food scene that’s drawing visitors to the area, Davidson said.

“You know, what’s grown here in Oregon is truly unprecedented and so vibrant,” he added “Whether it’s beef, lamb, seafood or cucumbers or tomatoes or the fresh fruits of the cane berries. Whatever it may be that they are able to access and then make the magic happen back in the kitchen. That’s what draws them here.”

Major sporting events have also contributed to Oregon tourism recently, including March Madness regionals and the World Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, then the Women’s Final Four scheduled for 2030.

However, Davidson acknowledges that, while there may be some goals to work on in terms of international visitation, including “working diligently to increase air service to Oregon to help us with that recovery.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.