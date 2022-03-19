7 travel essentials you can't leave home without
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As COVID restrictions begin to lift around the country, many of us are finally booking long-overdue weekend trips and family vacations. Since it’s been a while, here are the latest, greatest tips to make your travels safe, easy and stylish.
Portable Lock Box Safe
Leaving valuables unattended at the beach or pool is stressful — and possibly foolish. Instead, try this portable lockbox. It’s lightweight but large enough to stash a phone, wallet, keys and other small items. It's water, salt and sand resistant so it's perfect for any outdoor setting. Link the steel cable around your beach chairs or even the lifeguard stand and join thousands of reviewers in a sigh of relief.
Lay-n-Go Drawstring Toiletry Bag
This travel bag won me over nearly six years ago and now, I use it every day. It fits all my essentials and opens flat so I don’t have to dig around. Just pull the drawstring to cinch it closed and everything stays inside. The raised outside lip keeps items from rolling away and the small zippered pocket holds smaller accessories. It’s even machine washable.
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
The thought of running out of drinkable water when you’re far from home is panic-inducing. The LifeStraw water bottle has a built-in filter that has been rigorously tested to remove 99.99% of bacteria like E.coli, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, sand, dirt and so much more. You can drink with confidence during your travels, no matter where you go. You just fill the water bottle anywhere and the straw filters everything out as you sip.
Extendable Tripod Stand with Bluetooth Remote
Wherever you're traveling, chances are you could use a little help to get that perfect picture. This extendable tripod securely holds your phone, DSLR camera, camcorder, or GoPro so all you need to worry about is smiling. But the best feature is the included Bluetooth remote that works with all smartphones. Now everyone can be in the photo without having to set a timer and run into the frame.
Space-Saving Roll-Up Compression Bags
Packing efficiently can be a challenge but this compression bag is the perfect solution. You don’t need a vacuum or pump, you just roll the air out of the packed bag. Now sweaters, jackets and more squish down to a super manageable size. Yay! Now you have more space for souvenirs!
USB Flash Drive Wristband
The thought of losing travel documents gives me serious anxiety, especially in the airport. Keep everything close at hand, literally, with this clever flash-drive bracelet. The 32 gig size is big enough to store scans of passports and vaccination cards. You'll probably even have space left over to save photo backups of the pictures you took on vacation.
Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
You may worry about pickpockets in certain airports and cities, so it's important to have a secure bag to hold your money, phone, camera, and souvenirs. This anti-theft backpack has all the bells and whistles. Not only is it outfitted with a password-protected lock but it can be carried in a multitude of ways. It secures right to your luggage and even charges your phone with an external USB port while you explore. At under $30 and with more than 21,000 positive reviews, this is a purchase that definitely has your back.
What are your travel must-haves? Let us know in the comments below!
– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $180 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $310 with on-page coupon (was $430), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (was $210), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com
47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.