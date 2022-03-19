7 travel essentials you can't leave home without

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As COVID restrictions begin to lift around the country, many of us are finally booking long-overdue weekend trips and family vacations. Since it’s been a while, here are the latest, greatest tips to make your travels safe, easy and stylish.

This lock-box will keep your valuables safe no matter where you travel. (Photo: Amazon)

Leaving valuables unattended at the beach or pool is stressful — and possibly foolish. Instead, try this portable lockbox. It’s lightweight but large enough to stash a phone, wallet, keys and other small items. It's water, salt and sand resistant so it's perfect for any outdoor setting. Link the steel cable around your beach chairs or even the lifeguard stand and join thousands of reviewers in a sigh of relief.

$45 at Amazon

This bag will keep your toiletries easy-to-access (Photo: Amazon)

This travel bag won me over nearly six years ago and now, I use it every day. It fits all my essentials and opens flat so I don’t have to dig around. Just pull the drawstring to cinch it closed and everything stays inside. The raised outside lip keeps items from rolling away and the small zippered pocket holds smaller accessories. It’s even machine washable.

$28 $30 at Amazon

Never go without clean water again with this filtering water bottle. (Photo: Amazon)

The thought of running out of drinkable water when you’re far from home is panic-inducing. The LifeStraw water bottle has a built-in filter that has been rigorously tested to remove 99.99% of bacteria like E.coli, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, sand, dirt and so much more. You can drink with confidence during your travels, no matter where you go. You just fill the water bottle anywhere and the straw filters everything out as you sip.

$42 $50 at Amazon

This portable tripod is guaranteed to help capture your travel memories. (Photo: Amazon)

Wherever you're traveling, chances are you could use a little help to get that perfect picture. This extendable tripod securely holds your phone, DSLR camera, camcorder, or GoPro so all you need to worry about is smiling. But the best feature is the included Bluetooth remote that works with all smartphones. Now everyone can be in the photo without having to set a timer and run into the frame.

$22 $26 at Amazon

Save some much-needed space in your suitcase with these compression bags. (Photo: Amazon)

Packing efficiently can be a challenge but this compression bag is the perfect solution. You don’t need a vacuum or pump, you just roll the air out of the packed bag. Now sweaters, jackets and more squish down to a super manageable size. Yay! Now you have more space for souvenirs!

$14 $26 at Amazon

Secure copies of all your travel documents in this flash drive bracelet. (Photo: Amazon)

The thought of losing travel documents gives me serious anxiety, especially in the airport. Keep everything close at hand, literally, with this clever flash-drive bracelet. The 32 gig size is big enough to store scans of passports and vaccination cards. You'll probably even have space left over to save photo backups of the pictures you took on vacation.

$12 at Amazon

This anti-theft backpack will give you peace of mind while traveling. (Photo: Amazon)

You may worry about pickpockets in certain airports and cities, so it's important to have a secure bag to hold your money, phone, camera, and souvenirs. This anti-theft backpack has all the bells and whistles. Not only is it outfitted with a password-protected lock but it can be carried in a multitude of ways. It secures right to your luggage and even charges your phone with an external USB port while you explore. At under $30 and with more than 21,000 positive reviews, this is a purchase that definitely has your back.

$24 with coupon $36 at Amazon

