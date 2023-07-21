‘Best invention ever’: This portable drink holder is down to just $11 right now

Whether you're a frequent flyer or only travel occasionally, we've all had that nightmare moment: You're struggling to hold onto your phone, coffee and tickets, trying to keep them from falling to the floor, spilling and disappearing, respectively, all while pushing your luggage through a crowded airport or train station. Humans simply weren't built with enough hands to handle this task. Luckily, travelers have found a simple solution with the Riemot Travel Cup Holder. Not only does it keep all your essentials within reach, it lets you go hands-free, so you can breeze through the concourse without turning into a frantic mess. Even better, it's marked down to as little as $11 right now.

The clever travel pal is so easy to use; just wrap it around your suitcase's handle. It has a hook and loop closure, so you'll get a snug fit. Perhaps we should call it a travel cups holder, as it can secure two bevvies at a time. And if you only need one, you can use the extra space to stash your phone, snacks or other items you want within reach.

When not in use, the Riemot holder folds up flat, so it'll barely take up any space in your carry-on once you're settled onboard. Even better, there are 23 colors and designs to choose from, making it easy to find an option you love.

The Riemot will also easily stow your phone, coffee cup and more. (Photo: Amazon)

With details like that, it’s no wonder the cup holder has racked up more than 3,600 five-star ratings, with one flight attendant calling it “life-changing.”

Another traveler called it the “best invention ever,” before adding, “There’s nothing I hate more than trying to figure out where I’m going to put my mug while rolling my suitcase through the airport. It just drives me crazy! And I don’t have enough hands to hold everything. Then along comes this great product. Such a wonderful design that solves every problem I’ve had, and then some.”

A third shopper called it a “must-have,” writing “This is an amazing travel accessory! When are you trying to juggle your hot beverage with a water bottle, your phone and boarding pass, this is a handy, easily stash-able uni-tasker to have. Fits perfectly on my carry-on bag and larger rolling bags as well.

Shop it now for as little as $11 before your next trip!

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

