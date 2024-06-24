Travel company names Assateague Island National Seashore a 'best beach in the world'

Planning your next coastal getaway?

Look no further than Assateague Island National Seashore. The 37-mile long barrier island — located at 7206 National Seashore Lane in Berlin, Maryland — was recently named one of the 'best beaches in the world' by Enjoy Travel.

FIREWORK SHOWS ON LOWER SHORE: 4th of July fireworks 2024: Here's where to enjoy them in Ocean City, Salisbury and more

Assateague Island ranks no. 18 out of 50 for 'best beaches in the world'

Two Assateague horses stand on Bayberry Drive at Assateague Island National Seashore on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Cars maneuvered slowly around the horses.

Enjoy Travel, a travel company that compares travel products worldwide, used aggregated scores from social media and contributions from its editorial team to round up 50 of the best beaches worldwide.

Assateague Island National Seashore ranked no. 18 out of 50.

"For a totally unique coastal experience, there’s the Assateague Island National Seashore," EnjoyTravel.com said.

Assateague Island is best known for its pristine beaches, wild ponies and abundance of saltwater marshland. The barrier island rests on the East Coast, along the Atlantic Oceanof Maryland and Virginia. Altogether, it stretches from Chincoteague, Virginia, to the end of Route 611 in Berlin, Maryland.

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE: Assateague Island announces big changes with new speed limit, two trail reopenings

Visitors enjoy the waves at Assateague Island National Seashore on Friday, Sept 14, 2018.

In addition to wild ponies, the island is also home to an impressive ecosystem of mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds, insects, mollusks and fish, Delmarva Now previously reported.

Travelers may also choose to indulge in the island's nature trails, primitive camping and seasonal nature programs.

BEST OCEAN CITY BUSINESSES: Ocean City's best restaurants, bars and Boardwalk spots, as picked by OceanCity.com

"Home to wild horses that roam its shores, this pristine barrier island features untouched beaches, salt marshes and unique wildlife spots. Hike nature trails, paddle a kayak or just relax on the soft sands. If a day isn’t enough for you, bring your tent and camp under a canopy of stars," EnjoyTravel.com said.

Piha Beach in New Zealand finished at No. 1 on Enjoy Travel's list. To check out the full list of beaches, visit EnjoyTravel.com.

CHINCOTEAGUE PONIES: Meet the teen Chincoteague ponies champion who led in making them Virginia's official pony

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Plan your next trip to 'top beach' Assateague Island National Seashore