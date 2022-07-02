This 4th of July, Amazon's bestselling walllet is on sale for $21 — just in time for vacation!

This vacay, be the envy of every rental-car clerk and concierge when you whip this out. (Photo: Amazon)

Summer's here, and you know what that means: Vacation time! Lots of fun, to be sure, but also a time when you want to be as organized and stylish as possible. A big help with that? A new wallet. Men, in particular, have a tendency to hold on to their tried-and-true (read: frayed and filthy) wallets for waaay longer than they should. At the same time, they often gripe about having to carry around a bulky one. If you fall into either of these categories, or know someone who does, we've got some great news: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Travando Men's Slim Wallet is now on sale right now for a mere $21.

There are so many reasons to pick up this wallet. For starters, it has more than 64,000 five-star fans. How many other wallets have bragging rights like that? On top of the reviews, it's loaded with great features that make it worth your money.

Security

It features an RFID-protected lining to keep your credit cards free from from being scanned by criminals. A bifold closure lets the user easily get in and out.

"Got this to slim down my old bi-fold before taking a trip and for RFID protection," a pleasantly surprised shopper wrote. "I found that I could get all the really important cards into this wallet and it proved quite functional on my trip and is definitely less bulky than my bi-fold."

Slim and roomy

The wallet features 11 slots, so it's roomy enough to hold credit and debit cards, business cards, an ID and more. There's even an outside notch to push the cards out easily. It's slim and compact (4.5 x 3.1 x 0.6 inches), so Dad can slip it in his back or front pocket — a definite perk, according to reviewers.

"Love this wallet," one happy user wrote. "Probably my favorite one I've ever owned. I've always kept my wallet in my front pocket since I lost one from my back pocket when I was younger. So, it's definitely a bonus having a slim front pocket wallet that holds everything I need."

Money clip

Got someone in your life who likes to carry plenty of cash? As one fan put it. "My favorite thing is the money clip inside," they said. "Everything has a nice snug fit, which assures me nothing with fall or slide out."

A practical gift

One of the biggest reasons Amazon shoppers love this wallet is because it's practical — a universal selling point.

"I was using a pelican case wallet when I was in the Army but now I need something more practical and useful for everyday," wrote one satisfied shopper. "I wanted something that was easy and functional. I played with [the wallet] quite a bit after putting all my cards inside and now I will be able to access the stuff I need without having to pull out a stack of cards from my wallet."

Another fellow fan called the Travando "the best wallet I've purchased," writing, "this is easily the most practical wallet I've ever purchased. And the build quality was far better than I was expecting for the price.... I'd give this an extra star if I could."

