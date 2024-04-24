Trapped! Sarasota Master Gardeners to host UF/IFAS workshop on world of carnivorous plants

Florida's native carnivorous plants include 14 aquatic species called “bladderworts." UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County will host a how-to workshop on May 13 called “Make and Take Carnivorous Plant Bog!”

Discover the enchanting world of carnivorous plants and unleash your inner gardener with the “Make and Take Carnivorous Plant Bog!” workshop on May 13 hosted by the UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program of Sarasota County.

The workshop features a blend of learning and hands-on fun as Master Gardeners delve into the fascinating world of carnivorous plants. Led by expert guest speaker Kenny Coogan, author of “Florida's Carnivorous Plants,” participants will be treated to an insightful talk brimming with tips and tricks for cultivating these unique species.

Coogan has a master’s degree in global sustainability and is passionate about Florida's wildlife and plants. He is a member of the International Carnivorous Plant Society, serving as the education director, and runs a carnivorous plant nursery in Tampa. There are roughly 1,000 carnivorous plants in the world and 32 native in Florida – more than any other state. These plants use appealing scents, leaves, and sticky fluids to trap insects.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, 6700 Clark Road, in Sarasota. Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/856995896797.

Carnivorous plants have evolved a remarkable strategy in nutrient-poor soil: they catch insects. By cultivating a bog of these remarkable plants, gardeners can effectively reduce the population of mosquitoes and other pests in lanais or moist areas yards. Florida boasts a diverse array of carnivorous species, including sundews, butterworts, bladderworts, and pitcher plants, all adept at luring insects into their sticky traps with enticing scents. As the trapped insects become meals for these voracious plants, their digestive fluids absorb essential nutrients.

A bog garden also serves as a hands-on learning tool for children, providing a closeup exploration of nature's wonders. Creating the ideal environment with ample indirect sunlight for these wetland plants is crucial. Whether grown in containers filled with a moist medium or incorporated into rain gardens, carnivorous species flourish with proper care. A bog garden offers a Florida-friendly solution for making the most of wet, sunny areas.

"Florida's Carnivorous Plants" by Kenny Coogan was published in 2022 by Pineapple Press.

UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County provides practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. The service is a partnership between the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Sarasota County.

Submitted by Karen Pariser

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: UF/IFAS Sarasota Master Gardeners to host carnivorous plants workshop