‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Lands an Upgraded L.A. House

As the story goes, Steven Caple Jr. couldn’t afford to buy a Transformer toy when he was a kid. But that was then. As director of the 2023 blockbuster film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as The Land and Creed II under his belt, the 35-year-old producer’s finances have obviously improved. Today, he likely has more than enough cash to dole out on an Optimus Prime or Bumblebee toy—heck, as many ’bots in the franchise as his heart desires. And late last year, he also picked up new Los Angeles-area home.

Records show the Ohio native and USC School of Cinematic Arts graduate doled out $2.7 million for a modern residence in the San Gabriel Valley neighborhood of Altadena late last year, receiving a discount off of the original $3.2 million asking price. Originally built in the 1940s, but completely remodeled by Bowden Development in recent years, the split-level abode features five bedrooms and an equal number of baths in a little more than 4,600 square feet of open-concept living space highlighted by hardwood floors, high ceilings, and large expanses of glass offering picturesque views of the surrounding valley and mountains.

A circular driveway bolstered by a mature tree fronts the split-level structure, which has steps leading up to covered porch and front door opening into a wide-open space anchored by a formal living room sporting a striking fireplace, picture windows and glass sliders spilling outside. A dining area connects to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with sleek cabinetry, a waterfall-edge island and top-tier Viking appliances; and a family room sits adjacent to a movie theater/game room secluded behind glass doors.

Five en-suite bedrooms filtered throughout two floors include a primary retreat spotlighted by a sitting area, custom walk-in closet, and spa-like bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and frameless shower. Elsewhere is an office, a gym and glass-enclosed wine cellar; and outdoors, the grounds span nearly a third of an acre, and host an irregular-shaped pool and spa, plus several spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a sport court and an attached two-car garage.

The listing was held by Ash Rizk of Coldwell Banker Realty; Caple was repped by Ikem T. Chukumerije of IKEM.

