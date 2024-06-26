I Transformed My Laundry Room and It Made My Life So Much Easier

ABOUT THIS BEFORE & AFTER

When my husband and I bought our first home this summer, we knew going in the laundry room was an outdated, 1980’s eyesore. What we didn’t know was how much of a challenge it would be to turn it into a usable space.

Where We Started: The Laundry Room Before

The home was built in 1969 and has had multiple additions since that time. A garage was added, which transitioned the laundry room from a small but efficient stand-alone space, to become what is essentially now a hallway leading out to the garage. There was peeling, floral wallpaper with the signature border strip at the top that was so prevalent in that era of home décor. The dark, beat up cabinets had seen better days, and the floor was worn and stained.

But worst of all, since a door to the garage had been added, the outdated appliances now stuck out several inches into the walkway and partially blocked the door to the garage. Given that this space would not only be for laundry, but also where we would enter and exit multiple times per day, I knew there had to be a better solution. With a new baby, it was especially difficult to navigate carrying the car seat through this awkward, narrow passageway.

See how it's blocking the door to the garage? Not cool. Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

The Space-Saving Washer and Dryer That Made All the Difference

The measurement from the wall to the doorway opening was a shockingly shallow 24 inches. With most washers and dryers having a depth of at least 30 inches or more I wasn’t sure what to do. We looked into every possible option from putting the washer and dryer in an adjacent coat closet, or even moving them to the basement or out to the garage. Every creative solution came back as not a viable option. That’s when I started digging deep to find the shallowest washer and dryer on the market.

So much better! Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

My research led me to LG and their compact front load washer and compact front load electric dryer. These small but mighty appliances were the exact depth I needed. Best of all, they could be used either side by side or stacked, offering even more flexibility in our tiny space. Despite being compact appliances, the washer and dryer are both loaded with the latest technology and can still handle sizable loads of laundry. I especially like LG’s innovative HeatPump because it is a ventless dryer that extracts moisture and then recycles it as a more energy-efficient process.

Where We Ended Up: Our New and Improved Laundry Room!

Once the washer and dryer were ordered it was time to roll up my sleeves and get the room ready. We removed the dingy wallpaper and painted the room Caldwell Green from Benjamin Moore. The floor was replaced with waterproof vinyl plank flooring and a new flush-mount light fixture was installed.

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

No more wallpaper, and new green paint (Caldwell Green from Benjamin Moore) Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

We decided to stack the new washer and dryer to free up more space in the room. This had the added benefit of enabling us to use the space as a makeshift mudroom by repurposing a kitchen island cart into a dual-purpose storage and shelving system. The detergents are kept underneath, while the space on top is used to store the car seat. Later on, we’ll keep backpacks here so they can be easily grabbed on the way out the door.

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

I added a schoolhouse clock to keep us on time, and decorated the wall with a framed vintage laundry bag. In lieu of a trash can for tossing away lint, I bought a magnetic bin to attach to the side of the dryer.

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

Credit: Kristina Vänni Credit: Kristina Vänni

In the end, I am so pleased to have found the best solution to our laundry room problem with the space saving LG appliances. If you are dealing with an awkward space, I definitely recommend these models. Don’t shy away from the small size; I have been pleasantly surprised how much I can fit into each load.

