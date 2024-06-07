Trans woman from Montgomery County wins Miss Maryland USA, a first for the organization

Bailey Anne Kennedy of Montgomery County is making history in the pageant community after becoming the first trans woman to be crowned Miss Maryland USA.

Along with becoming the first trans woman to win the Miss Maryland USA title, Kennedy, who is Cambodian American, is the first Asian American and military officer’s wife to receive the honor. Kennedy is also the first to capture the crown at age 31 as historically, pageant contestants couldn’t exceed the age of 28.

“Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities,” Kennedy said in an Instagram post. “The work that I will do for the remainder of my life is to make sure that children who feel like me will never have to worry about the consequences of being who they are by simply being myself and being a positive contribution to society.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7y2IZGpxn0/?igsh=bXVrM2JpZ25tNW9q

In an interview with DC News Now, Kennedy said that the moment she won was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box – like me growing up.”

Kennedy plans to use her platform as Miss Maryland USA to advocate for women and veterans. Next up for her? She’s competing for the Miss USA crown in Los Angeles in August.