Trampoline park Sky Zone hosts grand opening in Boynton Beach

Feel like releasing your inner Ninja Warrior or Gladiator?

You might want to check out a new indoor adventure park called Sky Zone that held its grand opening Saturday in Boynton Beach.

Sky Zone offers trampolines on the floors — and walls — for a completely immersive jumping experience. Situated within the Catalina Shoppes Shopping Center at 729 N. Congress Ave., the park marks the Provo, Utah-based company's 17th location in Florida.

Guests can explore the 32,000-square-foot park and its unique mix of attractions, including springy air courts, an elaborate Ninja Warrior course, zip lines and a toddler zone designed for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers. The company says it has seen “tremendous population growth” in Boynton Beach, specifically in its target age demographic, which is why Boynton was selected.

Additionally, the city is a vacation destination for families and a retirement-community city in which families frequently visit grandparents and other relatives.

Sky Zone grand Opening Saturday May 18, 2024 in Boynton Beach.

jcoleman@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton welcomes Sky Zone trampoline adventure park