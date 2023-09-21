Traitors US season two cast includes Ekin-Su Culculoglu and John Bercow

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu signed up to last year's series of Dancing on Ice

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow is to star in the next series of the Traitors US.

He will feature alongside other celebrities including Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu and professional heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder.

Following the success of the British version last year, the first American series was made available on the BBC iPlayer as a box set.

The American version is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The murder-mystery gameshow sees several contestants chosen to become traitors capable of killing off rivals in a bid to secure a large cash prize.

Studio Lambert, which makes the show, confirmed on social media the series is being filmed at the 19th Century Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, the same venue that hosts the British version.

Unlike the UK version of the hit reality show, the American series includes celebrities, with Culculoglu, Mr Bercow and Wilder being joined by the likes of The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen, Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing With The Stars.

Mr Bercow may seem an unlikely choice in such starry company - but clips of him arbitrating feisty Brexit debates in the House of Commons, and Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) made him somewhat of a cult figure in the US.

He gave an interview with The American magazine in 2019 in which he said: "Whenever I travel to the US, people say to me how much they enjoy watching our PMQs - and how they wished they had something similar."

He stepped down from the role that year - after saying the Speaker's "order, order" instruction an estimated 14,000 times.

His period in charge of the House of Commons also saw several revelations of parliamentary staff reporting allegations of bullying and harassment by MPs and other senior figures, including Mr Bercow himself - which he has always denied.

Just like the UK version, the contestants the US series will be split into faithfuls and traitors, with the latter group using lies and subterfuge as they aim to stay undetected to win the show, eliminating - or "murdering" - faithfuls as they go.

Viewers will discover which group Culculoglu, Mr Bercow and Wilder will be placed in at first on the opening night of the series, which airs on streaming platform Peacock in the US.

The US show paid out $250,000 (£205,000) for the prize, higher than the UK's £101,050 winnings last year.

Full list of Traitors US contestants:

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, Love Island USA

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, The Challenge

Dan Gheesling, Big Brother

Deontay Wilder, Boxer

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina, Big Brother

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, The Challenge

John Bercow, House of Commons Speaker

Kevin Kreider, Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan, Basketballer

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow, Survivor

Peppermint, RuPaul's Drag Race

Peter Weber, The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor

Shereé Whitfield, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Orange Country

Trishelle Cannatella, Real World: Las Vegas