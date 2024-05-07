New trail in Old Fort opens, part of 42-mile expansion

The grand opening of the Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail took place May 3.

The newest trail expansion in Old Fort officially opened for hiking and mountain biking May 3.

The Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail is a three-mile section of a planned 42-mile expansion in the Old Fort region.

“Lower Heartbreak is a really special one because it was kind of the concept that started the whole movement for trails in Old Fort,” said Recreation Manager on the Grandfather Ranger District Lisa Jennings. “It’s really the key landscape features that stood out on the maps.”

The 42 mile project was approved in late 2021, according to previous Citizen Times reporting.

These trail expansions are a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective and Catawba Vale Collaborative. According to a May 3 news release announcing the opening of Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail, the goal of this collaboration is to revitalize Old Fort “through community development.”

Jennings said these trail expansion efforts are a “grassroots project.”

“The Old Fort trail project is really built around accessibility, supporting the town and then making a more sustainable trail system,” Jennings said.

The release said the plan is to connect Mt. Mitchell to Old Fort, “almost entirely on a single track trail,” which would connect Jarrett Creek Road to Mill Creek Road.

Executive Director of Camp Grier Jason McDougald said in the news release the trail would not be possible without community support.

“This is the critical link that started the dream of new trails in Old Fort and it is the one trail that literally connects the town limits to the Pisgah National Forest for hiking, biking, running and backpacking,” McDougald said in the release.

The entire 42-mile expansion received $2.5 million in funding from the state for completion. According to previous Citizen Times reporting, the money, approved in September of last year, will help to create 25 to 30 miles of new trails over the next two years.

In addition to state funding, Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail also received financial support from the North Carolina State Recreation and Trails program and the McDowell County Tourism and Development Authority.

Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail was constructed by Geosculpt Trails, who partnered with Black Diamond Trail Designs to do the work.

This map shows the newly opened Lower Heartbreak Ridge Trail.

Jennings said the trail is intermediate level.

“This definitely has mountain bike optimized features, which makes it super fun, but it’s not an entry level trail,” Jennings said.

As for what’s next in the expansion project, Jennings said new trails are already underway.

“There’s folks on the ground building those trails right now and that’s the next phase that is set to open in November, another 10 miles of trails,” Jennings said. “What folks will see is new trails coming online every six months or so for the next two years as we build out the project.”

