This is a smokin' deal: The 'it grill' of the season is over $200 off

The recipe for a happy summer: Grilling and chilling, with extra low billing. (Photo: HSN)

Before you know it, temps will start climbing again (if they haven't already). With that, your hankering for a nice grilled burger (or five) may also be on the rise. If that's the case, the sale you’ve been waiting for is here: the Traeger wood-fired grill and smoker is $208 off at HSN — it’s just $600, down from $808 (if purchased separately). These Traegers rarely go on sale, and when they do, they sell out quickly. So get on it — and start planning your summer menus.

What’s special about this grill? A lot. For one, it doesn’t use dirty charcoal or stinky propane — it uses hardwood pellets to infuse food with yummy outdoorsy flavor. And it doesn’t just grill — the 6-in-1 powerhouse smokes, bakes, roasts, braises and BBQs too.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five FlexPay installments of just $120 instead. And if you're new to HSN, here's a yummy offer: You'll get an extra $10 off with the code HELLO10.

Um, excuse us, but...you're drooling all over your keyboard. (Photo: HSN)

Don't worry about hunting down the best pellets, either — the grill comes with two 20-pound bags of hickory and mesquite hardwood pellets, which infuse your meats and veggies with that delicious smoky flavor found at the best barbecue joints in the country. Pellet grills are designed to be easy to use, too — just pour the pellets of your choice into the grill, set the temperature and you can basically forget about it until it's time to dig in.

These grills come with plenty of history: They were invented over 30 years ago in Oregon, and are now a worldwide bestseller. And, while they turn out modern fare, they've got a cool, old-timey look. Choose from four color options for the lid: bronze (which is selling like hotcakes), cinnamon, copper and green.

From veggies to fish, kebabs to steaks, a one-stop summer smorgasbord awaits.(Photo: HSN)

Plus, pellet grills do more than just grill: You can braise, bake and even barbecue. Smoking is no problem, either. There’s 572 square feet of grilling space, so you can make veggies and meat all in one go. It comes with two temperature probes, an all-weather cover and it's on wheels, so you can zip it around from your porch or garage to your backyard in a flash.

This Traeger grill is a standout deal and an investment that's sure to keep your tummy happy all season long (and beyond). Fire it up.

