Is Trader Joe's Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

Though Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to express gratitude, it is also a huge day of cooking and feasting. From roasted turkeys and stuffing to cranberry sauce and sweet potato pies, one would be forgiven if an ingredient or two were forgotten when preparing for the holiday.

If you're a regular at Trader Joe's, make sure to do all of your Thanksgiving shopping before the big day. That's because Trader Joe's will be closed this Thanksgiving. In fact, the grocery store chain has closed on Thanksgiving for decades. So make sure to get all of your favorite Trader Joe's items beforehand as you'll be out of luck come Thanksgiving day.

If it's everyday ingredients and produce you're looking to get last minute, try heading to your local supermarket. Stores like Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, and H-E-B will be open on Thanksgiving with limited hours, but doublecheck with your local store for specific times.

What To Buy At Trader Joe's For Thanksgiving

One of Trader Joe's specialties is its seasonal items that are available for a limited time. In the spring and summer, shoppers flock to the grocery store chain for its spring cupcake mix, lemon ice cream, and Strawberry Lemonade Joe-Joe's cookies. There are also several seasonal foods released for fall and winter. As the leaves turn colors and weather gets colder in parts of the United States, that is usually a sign for the return of fan-favorite fall items like Trader Joe's pumpkin ice cream, apple cider donuts, and Pumpkin Joe-Joe's cookies.

When planning your Thanksgiving dinner, try incorporating some seasonal products that Trader Joe's is known for. If you don't want to make cranberry sauce or stuffing from scratch, Trader Joe's has fresh cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing mix to save you time and effort in the kitchen. Trader Joe's also has whole turkeys as well as fully cooked half turkey breasts depending on the size of your guest list this year. With so many desserts and pastries available, you can also satisfy your guests with a pre-packaged yet delicious pumpkin pie and a box of apple cinnamon buns.

