Trader Joe's Just Raised The Price On Their Bananas: Here's Everything We Know

Trader Joe's has upped the prices on bananas, and it's being noticed.

The 19-cent banana was such a staple at the eclectic grocery chain that customers rated it their No. 1 favorite produce purchase for five years in a row. After charging this price for so long, Trader Joe's recently increased the price of a banana to 23 cents, according to a report from CNN. That may sound like pocket change, but it is a 21-percent price hike. (For those who haven't been in the store, Trader Joe's sells bananas individually rather than by the pound.)



“We only change our prices when our costs change, and after holding our price for Bananas at 19¢ each for more than two decades, we’ve now reached a point where this change is necessary,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told CNN.

Inflation has driven our grocery bills up 25 percent since 2019. However, retailers generally have kept the price of bananas down as a "loss leader" to attract customers into their stores. Industry leaders expect banana prices to start rising as climate change and a nasty fungus affect banana crops, according to CBS News.

Now that Trader Joe's has taken that step and marked up bananas, what will keep the more discerning customers coming into the stores? Trader Joe’s told CNN it has been able to lower prices for some produce, like raw almonds, romaine hearts, organic tri-color bell peppers, and green onions—so there are still deals to be found.

