Trader Joe’s Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination

Check your freezer ASAP for this product.

Trader Joe’s just announced a nationwide recall on one of their popular frozen products. This is due to a potential foreign matter contamination.

The product affected by this recall is the chain’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, which comes in 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six dumplings. The impacted packaging displays a “Best By” date of “03.07.25” and lot code C1-1 or C1-2. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) explained further that Trader Joe’s received numerous customer complaints of finding hard plastic from a permanent marker pen inside the soup dumplings, causing the recall.

Check your freezer immediately, and if you have the matching recalled product on hand, dispose of it or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. If you are experiencing illness or injury after consuming these recalled dumplings, contact your healthcare provider.

For questions surrounding this recall, contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, or send an email using their product feedback form.

