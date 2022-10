PureWow

Marcus Scribner has come a long way since he first graced the small screen in 2010. After making his debut on an episode of Castle, the 22-year-old actor went on to appear in shows like New Girl and Wendell and Vinnie. But his big break finally came in 2014, when he won fans over as lovably awkward Andre Johnson, Jr. on ABC's Black-ish. Fast-forward to 2022 and the young actor is not only starring in the popular spin-off, Grown-ish, but he's also working behind the scenes through his own product