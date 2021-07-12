Slow internet? Over 55,000 Amazon shoppers love this genius Wi-Fi extender — on sale for half off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your coveted streams just a trickle at the far end of the house? Plug in and get those megabytes flowing! (Photo: Amazon)

Hunkering down with the AC during these hot summer days? Your home’s Wi-Fi network might be getting stretched mighty thin, and weak in places where you need it most.

But there’s a solution to your Wi-Fi woes: The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi extender. Even more un-woeful? It's now on sale for just $15 — half off! — at Amazon. It’s so popular that it has earned the highest of compliments, a five-star rating, from more than 55,000 reviewers.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Allow us to, um, extend that privilege: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Home on the range...now with range in your home

Originally priced at $30, the TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender does exactly what it says — extends your home’s Wi-Fi network in to darkest nooks and most cramped crannies of your abode. This comes in handy if you live in a big house or apartment and your router is on one side of your home and you want a stronger signal on the other. This little guy can cover up to an additional 800 square feet, while also delivering up to 300Mbps of internet speed.

"This extender works great," wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. "I recently re-decorated my bedroom and moved our bed, which made the distance the furthest in the house from my router. I was seeing one bar on my iPad. I located the extender five feet from my bed and boom, I had full bars!" Boom, ideed.

Feel your Wi-Fi signal taking flight even when you're in the other wing of your house. (Photo: Amazon)

Petite and plain, but packs a punch!

Here’s how it works: Just plug the TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender into a wall outlet near where you’d like to get a signal boost and sync it to your home’s Wi-Fi network. And that’s it. Your home’s Wi-Fi signal will effectively bounce off this device’s antennas to give you a strong and healthy signal on another floor or in the furthest reaches of your home.

Story continues

"I live in a large apartment — the modem is in my bedroom and the signal in the living room isn’t strong enough to be reliable, so I use an extender," added a satisfied shopper. "The extender was easy to install and was soon up and running. I now have a very strong signal in the living room and throughout the apartment."

Say goodbye to internet dead zones. The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender will turn your home into one large online hotspot for nearly all of your internet-connected devices.

"Finally! Wi-Fi everywhere! I now have Wi-Fi in every room in the house," shared a happy Amazon reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.