Make life easier with these smart-home plugs — now less than $7 each at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Hacking your home has never been easier and more affordable. If you're looking to turn on your TV from your phone or brew your morning cup of coffee on demand, you can now do so for under $7. No, this isn't some far-off technology dream à la The Jetsons, it's a current reality and all you need are smart plugs.
The TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are a great choice to upgrade your home tech, and a four-pack costs just $25 (was $30) when you apply the on-page coupon at Amazon. That breaks down to $6.25 per plug.
This is a great price for any four-pack of smart plugs, but it's especially good since these have earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 30,000 Amazon reviewers.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
How it works
Simply plug one of these into a wall outlet, then plug in anything from a lamp or a TV to a coffeemaker. Connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Kasa Smart app (it works with Androids and iPhones too). And that’s it. Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone.
“Hands down, the best smart plugs we’ve purchased and installed,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “We have them installed throughout our home for all of our lamps, and even had several of our indoor Christmas decorations hooked up to them this past year, including our tree and pre-lit garland that wrapped along our stair railings.”
There are other smart home plugs on the market, of course, like the Wemo Mini Smart Plug ($26 per plug). But Amazon shoppers seem to prefer the Kasa Smart Plug. “I have found that these Kasa Smart plugs work really well and bounce back from any power or network hiccups quickly,” shared a satisfied shopper. “The other brands I have around the house take some time to reacquire my network once powered back on. Sometimes I have to unplug them completely and replug them. In the case of Wemo, I've often had to reconfigure from scratch after a power.”
Hands-free happiness
You can even connect these smart home plugs to the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini to control things with your voice via either Alexa or Google Assistant. After you sync them up, just say ‘Hey Alexa (or Hey Google), turn on my TV.’ Easy peasy!
“The pairing with Alexa made turning them on and off a breeze with a simple command,” added a five-star Amazon reviewer. "Through the Kasa app you can schedule certain ones to turn on and off at particular times or randomly turn on and off so it looks like someone’s home throughout the day when you’re at work or on vacation. Also, being able to also control the lights through the app is nice, too, when you’re out of town so you have even more control of making it appear like you’re home when you’re not.”
Bottom line
At $5 off, these TP-LINK Kasa Smart Home Plugs just make your life less stressful, and who wouldn’t want that? “These Wi-Fi plugs are incredibly simple to set up and use! With Alexa and Google Home integration, it makes it even easier to control your plugs with a voice command instead of having to pull out your phone to turn it on,” raved another happy shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Hisense 65A6G 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV, $450 (was $600), amazon.com
LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,597 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Vizio 65-inch P-Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $899 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Deegotech Bluetooth Beanie, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Artix CL750 Wired Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, $28 with on-page coupon (was $38), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, $252 (was $30), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for PlayStation 4, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $93 (was $149), amazon.com
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat, $64 (was $120), amazon.com
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $210), amazon.com
Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $396 (was $499), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $600), amazon.com
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $170), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Dreo Air Fryer, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $34 (was $44), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $7), amazon.com
Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $47.50 (was $70), amazon.com
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Marmot Montreal Women's Knee-Length Down Puffer Coat, starting at $170 (was $285), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Phillips Twin Cotton Comforter Set, $51 (was $73), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 12-pack, $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $180 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Indoor Cycling Bike, $436 (was $600), amazon.com
Gaiam Yoga Mat, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $11
My favorite noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $60 (save $30)
Need an at-home COVID-19 test? These FDA-authorized options are in stock
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.