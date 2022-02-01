Make life easier with these smart-home plugs — now less than $7 each at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hack your home for less than $7 per plug. (Photo: Amazon)

Hacking your home has never been easier and more affordable. If you're looking to turn on your TV from your phone or brew your morning cup of coffee on demand, you can now do so for under $7. No, this isn't some far-off technology dream à la The Jetsons, it's a current reality and all you need are smart plugs.

The TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are a great choice to upgrade your home tech, and a four-pack costs just $25 (was $30) when you apply the on-page coupon at Amazon. That breaks down to $6.25 per plug.

This is a great price for any four-pack of smart plugs, but it's especially good since these have earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 30,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$25 $30 at Amazon

How it works

Simply plug one of these into a wall outlet, then plug in anything from a lamp or a TV to a coffeemaker. Connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Kasa Smart app (it works with Androids and iPhones too). And that’s it. Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone.

“Hands down, the best smart plugs we’ve purchased and installed,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “We have them installed throughout our home for all of our lamps, and even had several of our indoor Christmas decorations hooked up to them this past year, including our tree and pre-lit garland that wrapped along our stair railings.”

There are other smart home plugs on the market, of course, like the Wemo Mini Smart Plug ($26 per plug). But Amazon shoppers seem to prefer the Kasa Smart Plug. “I have found that these Kasa Smart plugs work really well and bounce back from any power or network hiccups quickly,” shared a satisfied shopper. “The other brands I have around the house take some time to reacquire my network once powered back on. Sometimes I have to unplug them completely and replug them. In the case of Wemo, I've often had to reconfigure from scratch after a power.”

Story continues

Save $5 on the TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and control appliances from any room in the house with just your phone. (Photo: Amazon)

Hands-free happiness

You can even connect these smart home plugs to the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini to control things with your voice via either Alexa or Google Assistant. After you sync them up, just say ‘Hey Alexa (or Hey Google), turn on my TV.’ Easy peasy!

“The pairing with Alexa made turning them on and off a breeze with a simple command,” added a five-star Amazon reviewer. "Through the Kasa app you can schedule certain ones to turn on and off at particular times or randomly turn on and off so it looks like someone’s home throughout the day when you’re at work or on vacation. Also, being able to also control the lights through the app is nice, too, when you’re out of town so you have even more control of making it appear like you’re home when you’re not.”

Bottom line

At $5 off, these TP-LINK Kasa Smart Home Plugs just make your life less stressful, and who wouldn’t want that? “These Wi-Fi plugs are incredibly simple to set up and use! With Alexa and Google Home integration, it makes it even easier to control your plugs with a voice command instead of having to pull out your phone to turn it on,” raved another happy shopper.

$25 $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.