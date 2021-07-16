Want your Wi-Fi to reach outside? Amazon's No. 1 best-selling extender is on sale for just $20
Working from home has its perks (zero commute! sweatpants all day!) but it can be a drag when the internet peters out. This Amazon No. 1 best-seller not only saves you over 40 percent but also saves your Wi-Fi situation, extending your service to the far corners of your home and beyond. (Hello, sunny deck office!)
The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE220) is on sale right now for just $20 on Amazon. (That's $15 off.) It’s so popular that more than 38,800 reviewers have bestowed it with a perfect five-star rating.
Casting a wider net
Originally priced at $35, The TP-Link AC750 extends the reach of your home’s Wi-Fi network while also giving it a much-needed speed boost. If you live in a big space and your router is on one side of your home, but you want a strong and fast Wi-Fi connection on the other, this extender will come in handy. This little guy can cover an additional 1,200 square feet, as well as deliver up to 750Mbps (megabytes per second) for speedier internet service.
"My bedroom is a Wi-Fi dead zone. It doesn't matter how good my router is, I will frequently lose connection altogether or get a really weak signal," shared a five-star reviewer. "I put this extender ... between the dead zone and my router and the connection is amazing. I rarely lose connection. I generally have two or three bars compared to one bar. Most importantly my bandwidth speed is anywhere from three to eight times as strong as it was without the extender."
Meanwhile, this Wi-Fi extender also works as a mesh network, so you can seamlessly go room to room or story to story without skipping a beat. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi extenders, you don't have to reconnect to an extended network to get better range and speeds — the AC750 automatically logs in for you. In essence, it creates one large Wi-Fi network in your home, rather than multiple smaller ones.
"I really love ... that it's a meshed network," continued the reviewer. "For those of you who have used older extenders that made you log into a separate network, you know how frustrating this can be."
Green means go!
This plug-and-play device is ready for action. Just plug the TP-Link extender into a wall outlet near where you want a signal boost, tap the green button twice, and it automatically syncs to your home’s Wi-Fi network. That’s it. Your home’s Wi-Fi signal will effectively bounce off this device’s antennas to give you a strong, healthy signal throughout your home.
The extender also comes with a built-in Ethernet port, so you can easily give your laptop or streaming device a faster, more solid internet connection. It's like plugging directly into the web itself.
"I plugged my TV directly into this extender using a three-foot Ethernet cable; a direct connection is always best, which is something many of these extenders don’t offer," explained a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Really happy with this extender."
For $20 (down from $35), the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE220) is a lifesaver that can revive internet dead zones, turning your home into one large hotspot for nearly all of your devices. This is especially important for those of us working from home.
"Since I've been conducting much of my business by way of Zoom due to COVID-19, I've noticed that my Wi-Fi was particularly weak and erratic in the room where my meetings are held. A Wi-Fi extender seemed like a logical (and inexpensive) choice," added another five-star reviewer. "The extender works perfectly in my house. It boosts my modem-router combo significantly and provides a strong and steady signal into the room where I hold my meetings. In fact, my Wi-Fi analyzer app tells me that the signal from the TP-Link RE220 is usually stronger than the signal from my modem-router combo!"
