Slow internet? Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated WiFi router: 'Dream come true'

If your home is packed with folks using smartphones, streaming devices and laptops all at once, internet speeds surely suffer. You've been lagging long enough! Enter the stellar TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router — it can drastically improve your Wi-Fi situation, and it’s on sale for just $54 at Amazon.

To say this thing is popular is an understatement. More than 45,000 shoppers gave it a flawless review!

$54 $60 at Amazon

Fast and reliable internet speeds

The TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router can deliver up to 1750Mbps of speed, which means no matter what is going on in your home — one person is watching Netflix on a Roku device, another is playing a video game, a third is video chatting with friends on Zoom — you won’t have to deal with extra buffering or lag. Just smooth sailing and a happy crew. This router can support up to 15 devices!

“This is the router that I have been dreaming of for the past 10 years. The setup was so easy it was a shock. I was in disbelief that I was finished with the setup, no lies,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The signal is amazing, the smartphone app works, the price is amazing...this is a dream come true.”

Take control of your WiFi situation for good. (Photo: Amazon)

Long range

The WiFi router also has an impressive range of up to 2,500 square feet, so if you have a small apartment or a two-floor house, you can get strong and reliable internet speeds just about anywhere. Place this router on top of a bookcase on the first floor and it’ll pump out a solid connection on the second.

Some shoppers say you don’t even need a WiFi extender for coverage in bigger homes. “Range has also improved greatly and I may not need the extender to get from the router to the most distant room,” shared a delighted shopper. “Our house is about 2,500 square feet, if that gives you an idea of range. The signal is robust from every room.”

“Great coverage and super fast,” raved another five-star reviewer. “The router is placed downstairs in a corner and the speed is phenomenal with very low loss, even upstairs in the farthest opposite corner!”

The TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router can breathe new life into your home — and at this sale price, it's more than worth it.

$57 $80 at Amazon

