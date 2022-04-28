Slow internet? Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated WiFi router: 'Dream come true'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If your home is packed with folks using smartphones, streaming devices and laptops all at once, internet speeds surely suffer. You've been lagging long enough! Enter the stellar TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router — it can drastically improve your Wi-Fi situation, and it’s on sale for just $54 at Amazon.
To say this thing is popular is an understatement. More than 45,000 shoppers gave it a flawless review!
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Fast and reliable internet speeds
The TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router can deliver up to 1750Mbps of speed, which means no matter what is going on in your home — one person is watching Netflix on a Roku device, another is playing a video game, a third is video chatting with friends on Zoom — you won’t have to deal with extra buffering or lag. Just smooth sailing and a happy crew. This router can support up to 15 devices!
“This is the router that I have been dreaming of for the past 10 years. The setup was so easy it was a shock. I was in disbelief that I was finished with the setup, no lies,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The signal is amazing, the smartphone app works, the price is amazing...this is a dream come true.”
Long range
The WiFi router also has an impressive range of up to 2,500 square feet, so if you have a small apartment or a two-floor house, you can get strong and reliable internet speeds just about anywhere. Place this router on top of a bookcase on the first floor and it’ll pump out a solid connection on the second.
Some shoppers say you don’t even need a WiFi extender for coverage in bigger homes. “Range has also improved greatly and I may not need the extender to get from the router to the most distant room,” shared a delighted shopper. “Our house is about 2,500 square feet, if that gives you an idea of range. The signal is robust from every room.”
“Great coverage and super fast,” raved another five-star reviewer. “The router is placed downstairs in a corner and the speed is phenomenal with very low loss, even upstairs in the farthest opposite corner!”
The TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router can breathe new life into your home — and at this sale price, it's more than worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers, $600 (was $800), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $135 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $69 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $23.50 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Zihnic Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headphones, $22 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 2 Pro, $70 (was $130), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $552 (was $600), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Blurams Camera for Home Security 2K, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (was $550), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $31 (was $53), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $35 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com
Misfay Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $27 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $194 (was $230), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $32 (was $50), amazon.com
Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream, $18 (was $22), amazon.com
Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush, $8 (was $10), amazon.com
Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel Pack with Jade Roller, $31 (was $50), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert 2-pack, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Cartman 148-piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Sleepingo Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun, $130 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $6 (was $34), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
KN95 Face Mask 50 Pcs, $29 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs, $160 with on-page coupon (was $210), amazon.com
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com
Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $130 (was $192), amazon.com
Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $95 (was $110), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.