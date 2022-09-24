When 213,000 Amazon shoppers rave about $22 wireless earbuds, we listen

Now hear this: Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds have more than 213,000 perfect five-star reviews over at Amazon. If that doesn’t grab your attention, this should: They’re on sale for a ridiculous $22 (was $26) when you apply the on-page coupon. So what's making Amazon shoppers fall in love with these buds? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us: These earbuds sound better than the ones that came with your phone.

TOZO TOZO T10 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds $22 $26 Save $4 $22 at Amazon These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours with the included charging case.

“I was immediately impressed with the sound quality as it was better than the wired earphones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S9. With my previous earphones, I would have a hard time hearing the majority of audio even at maximum volume,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “However, now using these, I rarely find myself putting the volume above the standard warning you receive when placing the volume too high.”

With their included wireless charging case, they have a long 18-hour battery life (four hours from the earbuds and 14 hours from the case).

Work it! These buds can handle the sweat! (Photo: Amazon)

They're completely waterproof

Believe it or not, most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof, which does not bode well for sweaty workouts. But these Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds are waterproof, so feel free to move your body. In fact, these earbuds can be submerged in up to 65 feet of water without damage! They’re safe for showering, too — and that’s something the Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds cannot do.

“Two must-have wireless earbud features for me are wireless charging and a robust waterproof rating. These buds fit the bill, and at a very reasonable price,” added a satisfied shopper. “I use these every day during my workout and I've never had a problem with them falling out. I also wear them in the shower and so far the waterproofing has held up.”

Tozo T10 buds in all their glory. (Photo: Amazon)

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds have it all — premium audio, high quality design, long battery life, fast charging and waterproofing — at an unreal price.

“I bought these for my wife. She has a busy job and needs to talk on the phone a lot. These sound better than my Apple AirPods,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The sound is crisp, and when we tried talking on the phone there was no echo.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

