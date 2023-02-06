Tozos are the best earbuds you've never heard of — and a ton are on sale, from $14

Time for a new pair of earbuds? You don't have to splurge on AirPods to get excellent quality; in fact, you can pick up a pair of earbuds that some people actually prefer over AirPods, from just $14. The Tozo A2 Mini wireless earbuds deliver superb sound quality at a fraction of the cost of those Apples. If you want something a bit beefier, there are multiple other versions of Tozo earbuds — all affordable! — on sale right now.

Amazon Tozo A2 Mini Wireless Earbuds Incredibly lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods of time — take it from the more than 1,300 five-star reviewers who rave about 'em. $14 at Amazon

Never heard of Tozo? Thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers are beyond impressed — the pair below has 30,000 glowing five-star reviews and counting.

Amazon Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 These Bluetooth buds are lightweight and the perfect size for people with small ears. With a flat shape that fits snugly, they're great for sports and exercise. $15 at Amazon

Here's one from a shopper who bought the A1s for his niece: “They stay in her ears and produce excellent sound quality and a great price! … These are durable and high-quality. The touch features work great, she loves that she can control the volume and pause what she's listening to/watching without having to touch her tablet; this makes it easy to mount the tablet on the headrest so she doesn't have to hold it on long car rides.... These are great earbuds, especially for a first pair, because if the kids lose them or break them, they are not expensive to replace.”

In fact, one of the shoppers who gave the A1s a five-star review was so impressed that he bought his wife the slightly more expensive T6 earbuds: “She loves that she's no longer tethered to the laptop.… The earbuds are really comfortable and stay in place extremely well for her!… She used them to listen to music yesterday while out in the yard and says the sound quality is the best that she's ever heard. These give great all-around sound and have great bass, especially if you set your sources’ EQ properly! The touch controls are excellent!… The battery life is incredibly long — she uses these all day for work calls, only charging them for 30 minutes during lunch. The case she charges once every three days.”

Even better, he notes, is how durable they are: “She dropped one in her cereal while taking it out of the charging case. We turned it off, washed it with soap and water and wiped it dry, turned it back on, and it still works like new! These are very water-resistant!”

This customer says the “bass is punchy and resonant, high end is very clear and crisp. The mids may be scooped a little, but it's not bad.” He adds that they “sound way better than any normal wired earbuds I've owned, and not having a wire tying you to the phone is really nice when you're trying to listen to something and cook or do other tasks.”

"Virtually indestructible," raved a reviewer. "I have been a liker of Tozo for a couple of years now.... After today's incident I will never buy anything else. I was at work and listening to music and...my close coworker dropped [the earbuds] into the oil fryer. Our oil fryer is at 350°F, by the way. They immediately panicked and drained the fryer... Believe it or not, but [the earbuds] played perfectly fine... Tozo T12 is apparently 350°F fryer oil-proof!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $220 $249 Save $29 See at Amazon

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Tagry True Wireless Earbuds $35 See at Amazon

TVs

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $337 $530 Save $193 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K Smart TV $498 $600 Save $102 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV $190 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch $534 $749 Save $215 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop $479 $650 Save $171 See at Amazon

Asus L210 Ultra Thin Laptop $148 $240 Save $92 See at Amazon