When 45,000+ shoppers rave about $30 Tozo earbuds, you have to check them out

Sure, we all want wireless earbuds, but let's be real: They can be expensive, they don't always sound great and the battery life can be dismal. However, Amazon shoppers have found the unicorn of earbuds with these Tozo T12 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, which have over 45,700 five-star reviews. If that doesn’t grab your attention, this should: They are on sale for a ridiculous $30 but only through this evening. That's the all-time lowest price we've ever seen on this stylish pair. Intrigued yet?

TOZO Tozo T12 Wireless Earbuds $30 $35 Save $5 Despite the price, these don't sound cheap — their massive 10mm speaker drivers produce crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Plus, with their included wireless charging case, they last for up to 23 hours. $30 at Amazon

Premium audio, affordable price, marathon battery life

So what's making Amazon shoppers fall in love with these Tozo earbuds? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of massive 10mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us, these earbuds sound waaay better than the ones that came with your phone.

"The audio quality they produce continues the excellent trend of the Tozo line, and music, movies, games, etc., all sound fantastic streamed from my phone (Pixel 2 XL) and a PS Vita I use for testing games as well," noted a delighted five-star reviewer. "The bass is solid yet not overpowering, the highs are crisp and vocals come through clearly for a nice full sound across the board."

With their included wireless charging case, these earbuds have a prodigious 23-hour battery life (five hours from the earbuds themselves and 18 hours from the case). In fact, their wireless charging case has a built-in LED display that gives you a precise readout of each bud's battery life. Now that's something you won't get with Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.

"The charging case is just everything you could want it to be," added another savvy Amazon shopper. "It's a relief to know the exact percentage of charge that the case is at, rather than looking at a series of dots...and also know how close to full charge each earbud is."

No more having to decipher your charging level by looking at a string of dots. Tozo gives you a precise numerical readout. (Photo: Tozo)

Not just waterproof ... submersible!

Believe it or not, most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof, which does not bode well for sweaty workouts. But these Tozo T12 Wireless Earbuds are, so feel free to get out in the sun and work that cardio. In fact, these earbuds can be submerged in up to 65 feet of water without damage — again, that’s something you just can't do with AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.

"The waterproofing is the real deal. I took these straight into the shower with confidence because I know they will stand up to water," shared one shopper who, apparently, never wants to be without his tunes or podcasts. "They survive daily use in the shower, even being submerged for short periods and washed with soap and water."

These Tozo T12 Wireless Earbuds have it all — premium audio, high-quality design, long battery life, fast wireless charging and waterproofing — at an unreal price. Even Apple devotees (or should we say former Apple devotees) are jumping ship for this pair!

"I’m an Apple user so I ended up getting second-generation AirPods to pair with my headphone jack-less iPhone XR. The AirPods are pretty good, but do nothing for noise dampening," wrote a former AirPods user. "Of course, Apple came out with AirPods Pro that feature that advancement, but they’re pricey! I decided on these, as I have had great success with Tozo products in the past. ... All I can say now is, Wow! I was blown away by the sound quality! The volume gets quite loud, deep bass and overall very good quality. I’m glad I held off buying the AirPods Pro because these are a great savings and these things rock!"

At just $30 (was $60), this Amazon sale sounds like a can't-miss deal to us!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, which means you'll get these without any extra fees.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

