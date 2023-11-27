Chris Martin

Perhaps due to their ubiquity, the question begs to be asked: What is a townhouse? Whether you’re looking for a New York–style row house or thinking of that Texas condominium townhome with a communal fitness center, this style of home happens to be a favorite among first-time homebuyers. But with real estate agents slapping the name “townhouse” on everything and homeowners associations and HOA fees making homeownership feel more like a chore than a big step forward in adulthood, the mere idea of moving your family into a townhouse can be daunting and confusing.

We’re going to clear that all up for you and explain everything you need to know about townhouses—and why they’ve been making such a comeback in recent decades.

“A townhouse carries with it the idea of urban living at its best, a home rooted in a dynamic and exciting community, a place for young people on the rise, a house that offers the American dream of single-family living without the isolation of suburbia,” says Ming Thompson, cofounder and principal of Atelier Cho Thompson, an architectural and design firm based in New Haven, Connecticut.

What is the definition of a townhouse?

Row of Brick Townhouses Photo: Getty Images/Grace Cary

What a townhouse actually is isn’t as easy to pin down as you might think. Several different circles might use the same name to apply to a variety of dwellings in such different circumstances that the term can start to seem meaningless. There are historical reasons why that’s the case, which we’ll get into, and it’s impossible to rule out any one group’s use of the term as incorrect in the right context. In other words, the right definition in one situation isn’t necessarily the right one in another.

We’re sticking with the strict architectural definition, for the most part: A townhouse, or townhome, is a multistory, (usually) single-family dwelling that shares at least one wall with a neighboring home. Shared walls between townhouses are also called party walls.

The term “rowhouse” is often used interchangeably with “townhouse,” but, technically speaking, there are slight differences. Rowhouses are a subset of townhouses in that they and their neighboring homes always share distinctive characteristics, whereas other kinds of townhouses don’t necessarily have to look alike.

“A rowhouse is a multilevel single-family house attached to an adjacent house, but by definition it forms a ‘row’ with its adjacent neighbors, which are uniform in size and general appearance and which share a roof line and foundation,” Thompson says.

Street with colorful townhouses in Kensington and Chelsea, London, England, UK Photo: Getty Images

History of townhouses

It’s impossible to talk about townhouses without getting into humankind’s love-hate relationship with cities in general.

The concept of the townhouse traces back centuries to the Old World, particularly in England and France. The upper class nominally made their homes in country estates to oversee their fiefdoms and holdings, but as these were often more than a day’s journey away from the actual centers of power—the royal court in London, for example—it became both practical and an important outward display of social status to also keep a house “in town” in the capital.

The “townhouse,” depending on the owner, was typically far more expansive than what we’d think of as a townhouse today—and sometimes encompassed square footage more along the lines of an estate that might be surrounded by relatively generous amounts of outdoor space. (What is now Buckingham Palace was originally a lavish townhouse built for a duke, for example.) At this point, the definition of a townhouse was at its loosest and most reductive—literally a house in town—and as often as not referred to fully detached homes. It’s not a definition that would pass muster with most people today.

Townhouses only grew in popularity with the burgeoning merchant class, an increasing number of whom could afford the country-home trappings of landed gentry but still needed living space near the centers of trade. The types of homes they made in urban areas may have started to scale down from the palatial townhomes of the nobility and royalty, but the idea was the same.

As townhomes grew in number, what little privately owned outdoor space there still was gave way to the strategy of packing more homes into a city block. It wasn’t a huge leap for builders to introduce party walls and eliminate the narrow space between already shoulder-to-shoulder homes to maximize interior floor plans. By the 1700s, “townhouses” had unmistakably become townhouses.

American townhouses

Brownstone row houses in Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York City, USA Photo: Getty Images

The townhouse concept carried over naturally to the rapidly growing US, where wealthy and influential families might have a country home for the family and a townhouse for business—whether that was manufacturing and trade in New York City, shipping in Boston, textiles and finance in Philadelphia, or political capital in Washington, DC. Eventually, and with increasingly fewer square feet per home, townhouses became an obvious, and aspirational, solution to the need for single-family homes for the hoi polloi (before 20th-century building improvements introduced the modern apartment building).

“As people began immigrating to the United States, they brought with them the concept of townhouses giving an air of wealth, [and] in tightly packed cities, townhouses were the solution to a dense population,” says Emily E. Janka, management chief of a federal agency deeply involved with Washington, DC, architecture. She also owns a historic townhouse in Arlington, Virginia, and a historic rowhouse in the capital. “The rowhouse I own in DC’s Truxtun Circle was built in 1902 by a well-known DC builder, Harry Wardman. The flats, built to address the rising middle-class population, were two-story duplexes, but from the outside to mimic the look of a single-family rowhouse, giving the illusion of a more opulent rowhouse while managing to accommodate two small families.”

Rise of the suburbs

After World War II, canny real estate developers like William J. Levitt redefined the American Dream by harkening back, in many ways, to the very first sense of a townhouse, where every man (usually a former GI flush with federal money or generous home loans) was the lord of his own little fiefdom, in this case a single-family home that included outdoor space. Thus the modern American suburb was born, leaving urban townhouses behind for several decades, for better or worse.

“After Levittown, people spread out to the suburbs and single-family detached dwellings became the overwhelming majority of residential development,” says Rachel Bullock, cofounder and studio director of AD PRO Directory firm Laun Studio, in Los Angeles. “[But] as people start to value walkability and density more again (traffic, gas prices, ecological footprints, lack of sense of place, and a lot of the other downsides to rampant suburbanization are some of the drivers of this), the townhouse reemerges as a typology that allows you to have best of both worlds—ample space, a private yard, and density.”

“Were they ever out of style?” Janka says. “Space, space, space. There has been a trend toward downsizing for many years now. Townhouses allow for community living, in a downsized society.”

Suburban ‘townhouses’ today

Now that townhouses are back in fashion (if they ever left), realtors and developers have taken to applying the name to developments in suburban areas in a manner that some would say stretches the definition. That’s why you may be seeing the term “townhouse” used for new homes in suburbs and exurbs in states like California or Texas, where townhouses weren’t as historically represented compared to East Coast or European cities.

“Today, a townhouse is a term also used in suburban areas and may refer to non-uniform single family homes within a larger multifamily housing complex,” Thompson says.

In other words, it’s fine to refer to your new side-by-side duplex outside Denton, Texas, as a townhouse. You just might get some guff from architectural sticklers.

“My sense is that realtors co-opted the term townhouse to give a feeling of urbanity to new developments,” Bullock says. “They want to imply that it has the same culture relevance, coolness or sophistication as a New York rowhouse. It’s not technically correct.”

Modern townhouse complex Photo: Getty Images

What is a townhouse vs. a condo?

Comparing townhouses and condos is apples to oranges.

A townhouse is an architectural definition of a structure. It’s a name used to describe a building with specific physical characteristics.

A condominium is a legal construct in which a property with a single or multiple buildings is divided into smaller units that are individually owned by several people. A condo also includes common areas, like outdoor space, recreation rooms, and so on, that are commonly owned by the condo owners. That often comes hand-in-hand with responsibilities and expenses like mandatary membership in a homeowners association and HOA fees. (Condos are distinct from co-ops in that, in a co-op, you don’t own outright own an individual unit. Instead, you own shares in the building corporation.)

So, technically speaking, your townhouse can also be a condo. But it also doesn’t have to be. They’re completely separate concepts.

“My townhouse in Virginia is part of a condo association,” Janka says. “We all pay in the responsibility of the common spaces and we share common walls. They don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Styles of townhouses

Historically, townhouses could look vastly different from city to city, based on their original purpose, when they were built and who they were built for.

“In the case of New York City, it was migrants and the influx of large families supporting the manufacturing and building booms,” Janka says. “DC’s connection to the military and government led to the need for those in-town homes for Congress when working on the Hill—these homes range from the Federal style found on Capitol Hill to Victorian in Georgetown and reflecting the architectural characteristics of the early European townhouse. As the city became more middle class to support the federal workforce, the townhouse became more necessary to conserve space and in some cases was even mandated, leaving out some opulence, high ceilings, parlors, etc.“

What region a townhouse was built in made a huge difference in its look, since that dictated which local materials were economical to use in construction.

“East Coast historic townhouses are often built with masonry (brownstones, gray stones, limestone, etc.), but townhouses in the Midwest or West, or newer townhouses, may be built with wood framing for cost-efficiency or reasons of affordability of the materials,” Bullock says.

For example, most of the brownstones that are now an iconic part of the New York City landscape sourced their striking façades from a single Connecticut quarry—a cheaper substitute for the then more fashionable marble and limestone that clad wealthier homes.

“The brownstone in New York City was accessible by shipping it down the Hudson,” Janka says.” DC townhomes were made of brick because it was a popular material at the time, it was easy to acquire, relatively cheap, and was also the most fireproof option.”

Are San Francisco’s Painted Ladies townhouses?

No, they are not. Don’t make the mistake of calling San Francisco’s postcard-perfect row of Victorian homes on Steiner Street townhouses. They lack what may be the one characteristic that arguably still universally defines a townhouse.

“Although the Painted Ladies are a row of houses, they are not townhouses,” Janka says. “The definition of both townhouse and rowhouse is that shared wall.”

Do townhouses have to be single-family homes?

It wasn’t unusual for many townhouses to start off as single-family and have one or more of their levels converted to make the structure a multifamily home. The structure’s still considered a townhouse, in most cases.

“I live in an 1869 brick townhouse in a downtown urban core, and our use of the house has changed over time,” Thompson says. “As a newly married couple, we rented out the top two floors to grad students, and as our family grew, we converted it back to a single-family home. Now, my brother- and sister-in-law have moved into the top floor for a few years.”

Pros of townhouses

First-time homebuyers (and second- or third-timers) are often attracted to townhouses for several reasons. Besides the fact that they, at least historically, offered easy access to city centers, they also provide the benefits that party walls yield.

“One wonderful aspect of townhouses is that you often have only two exterior walls (front and rear) rather than four or more exterior walls,” Thompson says. “Those walls constitute the envelope between the inside of your home and the outside world, where threats of rain, wind, and falling trees are at their most acute.”

And though modern Americans tend to think of townhouses as necessarily having a smaller floorplan than a fully detached house, that’s not actually the case, Janka says.

“Because townhouses can vary, so can their square footage, and that size may translate to more stories or a longer structure,” she says. “There’s no rule that says a townhouse has to be smaller just because its footprint is.”

Unlike more modern open-space floorplans, traditional townhouses are also easy to convert into multiple uses.

“The wonderful thing about traditional townhouses is that the small floor plates allow for multiple active uses in the building; the separation between floors allows for flexibility and change,” Thompson says. ”During COVID, we had children in homeschool on one floor, home offices on another, and good acoustic separation and privacy between them.”

The bottom floor is often converted into a separate unit in townhouses, thanks to their typical configuration.

“Traditional townhouses have at least two entrances, one to a lower garden level and one to a parlor level, and clever placement of walls and doors can allow for many configurations of living, easily allowing for the integration of a mother-in-law suite, for instance,” Thompson says.

And townhouses tend to require less upkeep than freestanding homes—you deal less with landscaping issues, share responsibility for party walls with your neighbors, and usually have to maintain a smaller home overall.

Cons of townhouses

Party walls mean more potential for noise from the neighbors (and you having to keep the volume of your own parties to a reasonable level).

“My rowhouse is separated from its neighbor by several layers of brick that make up our party wall,” Thompson says. “Rarely is sound transmitted between the homes, but I have noticed that certain frequencies (high notes on the piano) and certain vibrations (a rattling old dryer) can be heard through the walls.”

Because you’re sharing at least one wall with a neighbor, that translates to less outdoor space that’s yours alone. Those visions of playing full games of football with the kids may end up being limited sessions of catch instead.

“You don’t get the full experience of having a yard and may have to rely on community gardens,” Janka says.

“Unlike a townhouse, a freestanding home more often than not will have a large plot allowing for yards in the front, back, sides,” Thompson says.

And though that often means less upkeep than in a fully detached home, you’ll still likely do more maintenance than in an apartment.

“I would say, on a personal level, it’s more upkeep than apartments, since you can call your super for any issues [in an apartment],” Bullock says.

Finally, and perhaps most critically, you’re going to have to learn to be friends (or at least not enemies) with your neighbors.

“While we have no legal relationship to our townhouse neighbors, we have to navigate building issues with them often,” Thompson says. “We’ve built strong relationships with the adjacent owners, so when it’s time to replace a falling-down fence or deal with a gutter issue, we’re well-positioned to work out a fair split of money and effort.

Or, as Janka puts it: “If you’re not a social person, you may not enjoy the closeness of your neighbors.”

Are townhouses easier to sell or buy than regular houses?

Because real estate markets can vary so profoundly between, say, New York City and the Texas exurbs, and because even the term “townhouse” can validly be applied to entirely different kind of structures, from a 19th-century Brooklyn brownstone to a 2023 condo an hour outside Dallas, it’s impossible to say how a townhouse would sell differently than a detached home in a given area. As always, pay attention to the essentials, like the location, square footage, neighborhood, curb appeal, its financials and so on.

FAQs

What is a townhouse?

A townhouse, or townhome, is a multistory, (usually) single-family dwelling that shares at least one wall with a neighboring home. Shared walls between townhouses are called party walls.

What’s the difference between a townhouse and a rowhouse?

Rowhouses are a subset of townhouses in that they and their neighboring homes always share certain distinctive characteristics, whereas other kinds of townhouses don’t necessarily have to look alike.

What’s the difference between a townhouse and a condo?

A townhouse is an architectural definition of a structure. It’s a name used to describe a physical building with specific characteristics, chief among them that it’s multistory and shares at least one wall with a neighbor.

A condominium is a legal construct in which a property with a single or multiple buildings is divided into smaller units that are individually owned by several people. A condo also includes common areas that are commonly owned by the condo owners.

A townhouse can be a condo, and vice versa.

Are San Francisco’s Painted Ladies townhouses?

No. They don’t share walls.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest