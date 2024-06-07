Town Square University Parkway, Ringling Museum partner for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Project Pride SRQ will present "Silver Pride Sarasota," a celebration of older LGBTQ+ adults, on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Senior Friendship Centers (1888 Brother Geenen Way) in Sarasota. The event will feature a performance by Azara Ballet, a DJ and dancing, drag performances, games and raffles, food trucks, and appearances by community leaders. “As the older adult population in the United States grows with the aging of the Baby Boomers, it’s important to understand the unique challenges faced by older LGBTQ adults," Project Pride SRQ president Jason Champion said. For more about Project Pride SRQ and Pride Month events, visit ppsrq.org.

Town Square, Ringling Museum unite for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Town Square University Parkway and The Ringling Museum of Art are partnering in June for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The partnership includes a six-week art workshop for individuals with a cognitive impairment. The diverse range of art is being showcased through June 23 at The Ringling Museum of Art's Education Center, then will go up for auction at Town Square University Parkway’s inaugural Art Exhibit on June 26 from 4:30-7 p.m.

The Town Square auction (8450 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota) will feature complimentary food, drink, entertainment, and a caregivers’ forum. All proceeds benefit the All 4 the Members nonprofit. For more information, visit townsquare.net/event/art-exhibition.

Bishop Dewane to ordain priest at Venice ceremony

Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, will ordain Transitional Deacon Thomas Gregory Dougherty to the priesthood on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, in Venice.

Thomas Gregory Dougherty will join the priesthood on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice.

“This is one of the most beautiful and rarely seen Sacraments in the Church,” Dewane said. “It is a public response to the Call to Holiness, which comes with great responsibility and accountability.” A reception will follow in the Parish Center.

Dougherty, 55, said he first thought about becoming a priest in high school in Illinois. He graduated from Bradley University and Middle Tennessee State University and began studying at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, after a career in sales.

Sarasota Audubon names 2024-25 slate of officers

The Sarasota Audubon Society recently announced a new slate of officers for 2024-25, including Sara Reisinger as president. Outgoing president Jeanne Dubi will continue as director of special projects, overseeing the Quad Parcels campaign.

Sara Reisinger is the new president of Sarasota Audubon.

Kathryn Young was named first vice president; Lynn Jakubowicz, second VP; Andy Schneider, treasurer; Mary Heinlein, secretary; and Sara King and Helen King, members-at-Large.

Reisinger is a Bradenton native and resident of the region for 40 years with a lifelong passion for exploring the outdoors and a focus on quality of life for residents, birds, and wildlife amid rapid development. "I want my children to be able to experience the same joys that I had as a child," Reisinger said.

Gulf Coast Maritime Museum acquires gaff-rigged sloop

The Gulf Coast Maritime Museum recently acquired a historically relevant boat as a gift from the Friends of the Sarasota County History Center.

George Luzier and Charles “Sonny” Whitaker sailing the Cayuga.

The Cayuga, a 16-foot Wooden Fish Class sailboat, was built by George Luzier for Charles “Sonny” Whitaker II in 1993. Whitaker’s daughter, Amanda Whitaker Frame, entrusted the Cayuga to the care of the Friends of the Sarasota County History Center after Whitaker's death in 2018.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such a significant addition to our collection,” GCMM executive director Virginia Harshman said.

The Cayuga was originally designed in 1919 by New Orleans resident Rathbone DeBuys. Built in Sarasota at Luzier Boat Works, the Cayuga will join other members of the GCMM fleet on exhibition following the completion of the Gulf Coast Maritime Museum (gulfcoastmaritime.org).

Mayors' hunger program sponsors Family Fun Days

The Mayors' Feed the Hungry Program will present Family Fun Days on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church, 3099 N. Osprey Ave., in Sarasota.

The event will offer races, jump rope, hula hooping, and dancing, games, prizes, and singing. The church will provide food and attendees can also pick up meals to take home. Family Fun Days is part of the Mayors’ Feed The Hungry’s ongoing Food Insecurity Program serving Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program also serves patrons who are elderly, ill or disabled, experiencing homelessness, and socially isolated. For information or to support the program, visit MayorsFeedTheHungry.org.

Around and about

· The fourth annual Sarasota Craft Show presented by American Craft Endeavors is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Five Points Park (1 Central Ave.) featuring onsite artisans with handmade art and a green market. The 31st Downtown Venice Craft Festival is June 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (artfestival.com)

· The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast's monthly summer trivia series returns on June 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Bay Preserve in Osprey with "Wetland Wonders: Florida's Freshwater Habitats." Chick-N-Nooga food truck will be onsite and Sun King Brewery will have samples of their award-winning craft beers. The series continues on July 19 with "Saltwater Sanctuary: Florida’s Coastal Habitats." (conservationfoundation.com/events).

· The Literacy Council of Sarasota is offering tutor training workshops in June for volunteers who want to help other adults improve their basic English skills. For information, contact program director Susan Bergstrom at 941-955-0421 or sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org.

Submissions by Sharon Kunkel , Skyler Betts, Karen Barry Schwarz, Suzanne Dameron, Virginia Harshman, Scott Biehler, Elizabeth Dashiell, Sam Valentin, and Thomas Melville.

