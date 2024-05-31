This in-town hike near Phoenix gives big mountain views and a good workout. Here's where

Summer hiking in Arizona is an endeavor that takes extra effort. While making long drives to the high country to escape the Phoenix heat is an ideal solution, road trips to pine-shaded hiking trails are not always feasible.

But hikers got to hike. By applying a large dose of common sense and doubling down on safety precautions, summer hiking in the desert is doable.

Of the many safeguards needed to stay alive in the summer heat, three are of paramount importance: timing, sun protection and water, water, water.

How to safely hike in the heat

First, plan to hit the trails early and be done by 8 a.m. or before the dangerous heat kicks in. Many local parks and preserves open at sunrise.

One of the most misunderstood elements of desert hiking involves proper attire. An investment in a brimmed hat, long-sleeve shirts and long pants made of sun-protective technical fabrics will pay off big time. These fabrics shield against sunburn and insects, and they act like evaporative coolers to keep moisture on your skin. Yup, you’ll feel cooler in long sleeves than a tank top.

Then there’s water. Bring plenty, more than you think you’ll need. I carry nearly a gallon for a 3-hour desert hike. This includes two 16-ounce bottles that I almost always end up giving away to heat-stressed hikers. Dogs will get my extra water first.

And, speaking of dogs — leave them at home in summer. Heat is brutal on canines. Our furry friends suffer burned paws, heat exhaustion and even death on local trails every year.

With the objective of being in and out by 8 a.m., hikers can maximize the effort by choosing trails with easy access, some moderate challenges, bail-out options and fantastic views.

Paloma Regional Preserve hike

The trails of the Paloma Regional Preserve in Peoria exceed these criteria. A good early morning summer circuit uses the Multi-Use Path A, Speckled Rattler, Crankset and Ridgeline trails.

From the trailhead, the route follows Multi-Use Path A, for 0.4 mile to Speckled Rattler Trail, then connects to Crankset Trail. This first 1.6-mile leg is flat, tracing the base of West Wing Mountain with the cut of the Golden Cliffs Trail visible on the slopes.

A large map kiosk marks the junction with the Ridgeline Trail, where the route begins its climb. At the top of the first of several sets of switchbacks, the trail splits. The left arm heads up a craggy knoll for a short trek to an overlook above Paloma Community Park, a nice little diversion.

The route then traverses a saguaro-dotted ridge, swooping uphill in flowing curves and tight turns engineered to make the going almost effortless. Views grow larger and more varied as the trail ascends to its highest point. The green swath of New River fills the valley below while a ring of mountain ranges surrounds the horizon.

The trail then spirals down to its end point at marker 90, the turnaround point for this trip.

To build a loop or shorten the hike, download the preserve trail map and keep an eye on the time, your water supply and how you feel. The goal is always to get back to the trailhead alive.

Peoria hike: Paloma Regional Preserve

Length: 5.7 miles out and back as described here.

Rating: Moderate.

Elevation: 1,393-1,850 feet.

Getting there: 297799 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria. From Interstate 17 in Phoenix, take the Loop 303 Exit 221 and continue west to Lake Pleasant Parkway. Turn left and go 1 mile to the Paloma Community Park entrance on the left. Follow the signs to the trailhead parking area. There are restrooms near the trailhead. Admission is free.

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily.

Details: peoriaaz.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria AZ hike: Rugged mountain views at Paloma park