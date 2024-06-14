Town of Brookfield resident celebrates 107th birthday with live music and fire truck ride

What's it like to turn 107 years old?

"It feels like 106," Sarah Levin will tell you, with a laugh.

The resident of Brookdale Brookfield senior living community celebrated her 107th birthday Wednesday afternoon with live music, cookies from Racine's O & H Danish bakery and a spin in the passenger seat of a Town of Brookfield fire truck.

Sarah Levin, a resident of Brookdale Brookfield senior living community in the Town of Brookfield, celebrated her 107th birthday June 12.

"That was a great ride," she told a Journal Sentinel reporter afterwards, noting that this year's birthday fire engine ride was longer than the one she took last year.

The afternoon of activities was one of many celebrations Levin's children, grandchildren and extended family had planned for their centenarian. Levin credits her good health to having her supportive family around her.

"She's our matriarch," said Alexandra Scott, one of Levin's two granddaughters. "She's our family's beating heart."

Music, games and time with family are the passions of Sarah Levin's life

Levin was born in Chicago and raised in Waukegan, Illinois. She moved to Racine in 1939 when she married her husband Meyer.

Levin said she's been in Wisconsin ever since, except when she moved back to Waukegan while her husband was in World War II.

Music is the passion of Levin's life. She started to learn piano at a young age, taking lessons from a teacher who taught one of her friends.

"My folks couldn't afford it, so he gave me lessons at no charge," she said.

Levin paid that forward, becoming a piano teacher herself.

"She must have taught hundreds of kids to play the piano," said Max Gordon, a family friend. She taught her son Joel, who went on to become a violinist.

Sarah Levin plays piano alongside her son Joel Levin. Sarah Levin, a longtime Racine resident now living in the town of Brookfield, turned 107 June 12, 2024.

Levin is a teacher by nature, her family members said. She's taught family and friends how to play Mahjong and dominoes, including her granddaughter Lisa Essi.

"She's just this little powerhouse," Essi said of Levin. "She is more than just a grandmother to both of us," referring to Scott, her sister.

The sisters grew up riding bikes to their grandparents house in Racine, said Scott. She now lives in Washington, D.C. and chats on the phone with her grandma every Sunday.

Levin's memory is sharp — sometimes she remembers the finite details of the past better than the younger generations in her family, Scott joked.

Judy McGauran, Levin's daughter, spends every day with her mom. Their errands often end with getting Culver's, Oscar's custard or Marty's Pizza before heading back to Brookdale.

"She deserves all the love and attention," McGauran said. "It brings me happiness to make her happy."

Sarah Levin wants you to know she's 'just an ordinary person'

Levin lived on her own in Racine until she decided to get a hip replacement at the age of 100. She has been a Brookdale resident for seven years and uses a walker.

"She's a sweetheart," said Carol Potter, 85, a Brookdale resident who attends the same workout class with Levin. "She does all the exercises," Potter added.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Levin would walk the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair annually with her daughter and granddaughters.

"People get together for Christmas... not us. We go to the Wisconsin State Fair," McGauran said.

This year, Levin hopes to return to Lake Geneva and celebrate her family members' birthdays, too.

"I'm just an ordinary person," Levin said.

