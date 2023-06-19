'Kept ice frozen for a good three days': These insulated cooler bags are a must for summer — starting at $17

From backpacks to ice packs, save up to nearly 40% on cooler gear. (Photo: Tourit)

From now until Labor Day, we're all about picnics, hikes and trips to the pool. Snacks and drinks are a must wherever we go, and keeping those items properly chilled is a must, too, but you have to have the proper gear to make it happen. For that, we rely on Amazon deals — right now, you can get insulated backpacks, soft coolers and lunch totes from Tourit that can stand up to summer heat at a deep discount! We're talking up to nearly 40% off. Shop some of our favorite styles below:

Amazon Tourit Cooler Bag $26 $35 Save $9 This roomy cooler has an impressive 48-can capacity. It also collapses when it's not in use for easy storage. $26 at Amazon

Want to tote along drinks for you and a few friends? This soft cooler is here for it — it can fit a whopping 48 cans! There's a lot to love about this cooler, including an inner liner that's waterproof and leakproof. The exterior is crafted from high-density Oxford cloth that's made to last. A padded handle and detachable shoulder strap help keep the bag from digging into your shoulders.

"It kept ice frozen inside for a good three days without it melting," shared one happy shopper. Another five-star fan wrote: "I wanted to keep bottled water and snacks in the car, but knew they'd be scalding hot and/or melted after going hiking for hours. I'd fill the cooler with ice ... In 10 hours, only about half of the ice had melted each day and everything inside stayed extremely cold."

If you need a stylish lunch tote to take to the office or you have a very sophisticated teenager, this bag can keep your lunch at just the right temperature.

"This lunch bag is so cute and functional!" wrote a happy shopper. "I can fit my frozen meals or larger Tupperware inside with plenty of room to spare for a drink and other snacks. I use the front compartment for my beauty touch up items (small brush, mini hairspray, etc.) so that compartment fits a lot and would be great for silverware/napkins also. Would highly recommend!"

Amazon Tourit Cooler Backpack $31 $46 Save $15 with coupon With a 30-can capacity, this cooler backpack has ample room for your gear — with room to spare. Save $15 with coupon $31 at Amazon

If you’re going on a day trip to the park or hiking for miles, this 30-can bag will outlast the weather. Drinks and snacks stay cool for 16 hours, and you don’t have to worry about any of that cool ice or liquid creeping onto your back while wearing the bag. A ventilated back and leak-proof insulation keeps you dry.

"We use this backpack almost every day," a satisfied customer said. "We're always hiking to new river spots and we love this backpack. We're going to buy another one. It's lightweight. It's waterproof. We always fill it with ice and beverages and it holds the ice really well. One of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. Seriously."

Picnics are easy with this lightweight insulated lunch box. The large cooler compartments inside can fit up to 20 cans and there are additional pockets to place food and snacks securely. The two bottle holders on the side are an extra perk perfect for umbrellas or water bottles.

"I wanted something smaller to take to the pool," said a five-star fan. "After sitting in 95 degree heat for four hours, the ice packs were still frozen and everything was very cold. No leaks! There are so many pockets and zippered pouches that I was able to put a phone charger, phone and cord in one zippered pouch. I put napkins and silverware in another. I'm almost 75 years old and this cooler bag was exactly what I needed."

Don't forget to add ice packs to your order!

Tourit Reusable Ice Packs $15 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $11 $27 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $50 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $84 $120 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $23 $27 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $120 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Vacuum $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $35 $40 Save $5 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $250 $275 Save $25 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $7 $16 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set – 8 Inch $27 $37 Save $9 See at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $130 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Home

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan $57 $70 Save $13 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $50 $70 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell MYair 2-Pack Air Purifiers $100 $175 Save $75 See at Amazon