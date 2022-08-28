Amazon slashed the prices on popular cooler bags and accessories — stock up while you can!

There are so many ways to keep your food and drinks cool — and they're all on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping your refrigerated stuff cool on the go is a must, but you have to have the proper gear to make it happen. Well, just for today, Amazon has slashed prices up to 20% on everything you need to stay cool, from soft coolers to insulated backpacks that can double as work bags. These coolers come with insulation that works, so you won’t open your cooler to find that all of the ice you bought melted, coating your bottles and sandwiches in a pool of water. They’re more useful than you’d think. Shop some of our favorite styles below:

If you're heading back to the office or you have a very sophisticated teenager, this tote can keep your lunch at just the right temperature.

"This lunch cooler is VERY nice!" wrote a happy shopper. "Very cute looking and quite stylish for a lunch bag... well... at least I think so but I am no expert... I will have to wait and see if the wife agrees... lol...We have an older lunch bag that we carry with us each time we travel. It's handy to have one in order to bring quick snacks with us on road trips and such. My wife also uses it to bring lunch with her when she goes to work... so our older one got a lot of use from us... and I think this new one will be a great hit with my wife..."

TOURIT TOURIT Tourit Cooler Backpack $37 $46 Save $9 $37 at Amazon With a 30-can capacity, this cooler backpack has ample room for your gear — with room to spare.

If you’re going on a day trip to the park or hiking for miles, this 30-can bag will outlast the weather. Drinks and snacks stay cool for 16 hours while inside, and you don’t have to worry about any of that cool ice or liquid creeping onto your back while wearing the bag. A ventilated back and leak-proof insulation keeps you dry.

"We use this backpack almost every day," a satisfied customer said. "We're always hiking to new river spots and we love this backpack. We're gonna buy another one. It's light-weight. It's waterproof. We always fill it with ice and beverages and it holds the ice really well. It's not as efficient at keeping the ice cold as their big black backpack. But it does the job. I love how lightweight it is and how many pockets it has. It even has a bottle opener on the side. It's our favorite. One of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. Seriously."

TOURIT TOURIT Tourit Cooler Bag $30 $35 Save $5 $30 at Amazon This roomy cooler has an impressive 48-can capacity. It also collapses when it's not in use for easy storage.

Want to tote along drinks for you and a few friends? This soft cooler is here for it — it can fit a whopping 48 cans! There's a lot to love about this cooler, including an inner liner that's waterproof and leakproof. The exterior is crafted from high-density Oxford cloth that's made to last. A padded handle and detachable shoulder strap help keep the bag from digging into your shoulders.

"I bought this for a trip to New Mexico when daytime temps were about 104 degrees," said a five-star fan. "I wanted to keep bottled water and snacks in the car, but knew they'd be scalding hot and/or melted after going hiking for hours. I've never had much luck with soft side coolers, but chose to give this a try since it packs flat and was a good size. I was so glad I did!! I'd fill the cooler with ice when leaving the hotel around 8 a.m., pack it with drinks and snacks and head out for the day. The cooler sat in the car (which reached well over 130 degrees inside) until about 6 p.m. when I'd get back to the hotel. In 10 hours, only about half of the ice had melted each day and everything inside stayed extremely cold. There was even one day I didn't fill it with ice and just put cold drinks inside and left them in the car all day. Everything still stayed nice and cool!"

TOURIT TOURIT Insulated Backpack Cooler $27 $30 Save $3 $27 at Amazon Enjoy a 28-can capacity with this pretty backpack. It's also lightweight, so you don't have to sacrifice your back for cool drinks. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Picnics are easy with this lightweight backpack. The large cooler compartments inside can fit up to 28 cans and has additional pockets to place food and snacks securely. The two bottle holders on the side are an extra perk perfect for umbrellas or water bottles.

"So happy with this purchase," said a five-star fan. "Bought it specifically for Disneyland and it did not disappoint. Kept everything cold the entire day (and these were HOT days). Fit perfectly on rides and super comfortable to wear. I wore tank tops and the straps did not dig into my skin like other bags have."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

