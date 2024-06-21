A tourists's guide to tipping abroad: Five things that can go wrong

Too little, too much, or even tipping at all: There are myriad ways to offend someone serving you in a restaurant or cafe depending on the local tipping culture. Stephanie Pilick/dpa

A friendly taxi driver or an attentive waiter: In many countries, good service is rewarded with a tip. However, some countries have different rules and customs. Here are six things to look out for when tipping while on holiday.

1. Percentages: In much of Europe, 5-10% of the bill is considered an appropriate tip. You'll need dig a little deeper into your pockets in the US or Canada, where 15-20% is expected since staff rely more heavily on tips. Just watch out: Sometimes a service charge is already included in the bill.

2. Cash vs card: If you want to make sure the money goes directly to the waiter or some other service industry worker, it's usually best to tip in cash. In major establishments in Europe and North America, however, you can also tip by credit or debit card.

You'll either have to name the price you want to pay or you'll be shown a screen where you can tap on a certain percentage when paying. When paying with your card abroad, you should always have the amount displayed in the local currency to avoid additional conversion costs.

3. Rounding up: In some countries, it's enough to round up the amount of the bill. In Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland, you might round up a €4.50 drink to €5.

An additional tip is often not necessary. In Ireland, the UK, France, Greece and Spain it's customary to leave the tip on the table when leaving the restaurant. In other countries, you round up when paying - otherwise the waiter may think you're not tipping.

4. When not to tip: Many Asian countries have a different tipping culture. It's not common to tip and it can be seen as a faux pas. In Japan, where good service is taken for granted, tipping can be seen as an insult. A service charge is often already included in prices at bars, restaurants and hotels.

5. Tipping the bartender: In pubs in the UK and Ireland, it's generally not expected to tip the bartender. However, if you're satisfied with the service, you can say "and get one for yourself" to buy them a drink. This is considered a nice gesture and is part of British and Irish pub culture. If that feels too complicated, leaving a few coins on the counter is also an option.

Italy's caffè sospeso: A so-called caffè sospeso or "pending coffee" is a special tipping tradition that originated in Naples, Italy. When you go to a cafe, you order and pay for an additional coffee, which the barista later gives to a poor person enquiring if a caffè sospeso is available.