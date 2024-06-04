Tour seven gardens designed by master gardeners in Washington County

The University of Minnesota Extension Washington County Master Gardener Volunteer Program will host their annual Garden Tour to showcase maintenance and design of seven gardens in central Washington County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 20. The tour will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers of Master Gardeners will be at each of the gardens featured in White Bear Lake, Stillwater, Lake Elmo and Oakdale to educate on topics such as native plants and proper plant care.

Tickets are $15 in advance and will cost $20 the day of the tour. Children under 12 are free with a paying adult. Tickets are nonrefundable. To order in advance, visit https://z.umn.edu/WCMGTour by 3 p.m. on July 19. Or, order by phone at 612-301-1210.

The tour proceeds will go toward support of educational activities in Washington County.

For more information and to get a printable list of tour locations, visit www.washingtoncountymg.org.

Related Articles