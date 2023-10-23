This New Tour of New Orleans Offers Exclusive Experiences With the Community’s Most Prominent Women

Wild Terrains makes its U.S. debut next spring with this four-day tour chock full of time with NOLA’s most prominent women.

Since 2017, Wild Terrains has been hosting women-only small group trips to some of the most inspiring destinations around the globe, including Argentina, France, Iceland, Portugal, and Mexico. Now, it’s announcing a brand new destination that’s closer to home: New Orleans.

There's good reason for the company’s first domestic itinerary, as Wild Terrains’ founder Lauren Bates’ family is from Louisiana. “As a kid, I spent every summer here, so this trip is very close to my heart,” she told Travel + Leisure. “It was important to me to design an experience that not only celebrates the rich culture of Louisiana but connects travelers with the women who are the backbone of this complex and vibrant city.”

The four-day itinerary that she’s curated aims to show a different side of the southern city, usually thought of for its Bourbon Street revelry. Instead, travelers will dive into the multiple layers of the city’s history by diving into unique experiences. The first night features a private dinner party at the home of Lagniappe Baking owner Kaitlin Guerin to enjoy her mom’s traditional Creole cooking and her own desserts.

From Left: Brie Williams, Denny Culbert/Courtesy of Mosquito Supper Club

The second day is highlighted with a walking tour with local Black designers Alysia Fields and Toni Point, learning about the local architecture and exploring women-owned businesses on Magazine Street, before ending at The Collective Shop for a cocktail party. Dinner that evening is at Cambodian-American chef Sophina Uong’s renowned Mister Mao.



On day three, Louisiana native chef Melissa Martin and her Mosquito Supper Club team will take travelers out on the bayou aboard a fishermen's boat to understand the endangered coastline and rural Cajun culture. It ends with a feast featuring shrimp okra, gumbo, fried soft-shell crab, and blackberry dumplings.

Courtesy of Hotel Saint Vincent

All through the trip, guests will stay at the Garden District’s 75-room Saint Vincent Hotel. (The property is this year's Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards winner for the top hotel in NOLA.) One reader described the property that opened in 2021 in a historic 1864 property as “one of the most magical hotels I have ever been in. Every inch of the property is beautifully and thoughtfully designed.”

The inaugural Wild Terrains New Orleans trip kicks off April 4, 2024, with other 2024 departures on Sept. 26, Nov. 14, and Dec. 5. Prices start at $2,990 per person, based on double occupancy. For more information or to book visit wildterrains.com.



