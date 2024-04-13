Totem Pole Park gets new directors, OHS funding

Apr. 13—New things are happening out at Ed Galloway's old place near Foyil.

The sound of children's laughter can be heard in the old 11-sided Fiddle House, where rows of Galloway's handcrafted fiddles have hung for more than 60 years. It's a place where visitors from all over the world ponder the mind and marvel at the talent of a man who spent a lifetime creating in place.

There's an a certain air of excitement on the faces and in the voices of the young couple, Jennifer and Wes Cantwell, as they talk about what it means to be chosen as overseers for one of Rogers County's most unique tourist attractions and local treasures. They are working under the auspices of the Rogers County Historical Society, which now owns and operates the park.

The Cantwell family — including daughters Harper, 13, and Dixie, 7 — are assuming the director's post for Totem Pole Park, with the mentorship of longtime past director David Anderson and Patsy. The Andersons are retiring after 14 years.

Wes, who says the big Totem Pole is his favorite, grew up about 2.5 miles southwest of the Park and used to visit quite often. Jennifer grew up just a mile north of the park. She is a Sequoyah High School graduate. Wes was homeschooled and then attended Claremore Christian.

"The girls are homeschooled," Jennifer said. "We go and explore everywhere. [Being directors for the park is] another adventure we can take them on."

A few miles off the well-traveled and internationally-known Route 66, Galloway's Totem Park stood apart on the must-see list of attractions for nearly 11,000 visitors last year. That number is expected to increase with the pending 100th anniversary of The Mother Road — Route 66 — in 2026.

Last year, around 2,000 worldwide travelers drove the scenic 3.5 miles east, off Route 66 at the Foyil intersection and signed the visitors log inside the Fiddle House doors. Those visitors and more will remain the first priority for the Cantwells, but they are hoping to bring more family activities and community events to the venue. In addition to the main attractions, the park offers a small shelter, picnic tables and a walking trail nearby.

A staff of three dedicated workers keep the doors open to the small gift shop Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annie Geick is in her third year greeting visitors. Lorraine Walkingstick lives in the house onsite, and Joanna Schultze has been with the park for the past five years.

Just this month, the Oklahoma Historical Society announced Rogers County Historical Society Inc. has been awarded a $20,000 grant through the Heritage Preservation Grant Program. Funds will be used for preserving and restoration work on the Fiddle House. This includes documenting existing artwork, conducting conservation work and redesigning the interior.

Bobbie Cary, treasurer of Rogers County Historical Society, said the grant will enable work to complete the restoration of the exterior of the Fiddle House and to begin the conservation of the original murals done by Mr. Galloway on the interior walls.

Galloway, who lived 1880-1962, served in the Philippines with the U.S. Army before moving his family to the small 14-acre farm near Foyil in 1937. The story is that shortly after arriving, he began working on a totem pole, using locally procured materials — including 100 tons of sand and rock, some from the nearby creeks and hollows. His documented history says he finished the first and "tallest concrete totem pole in the world" about 11 years later. It is 90 feet tall and one of the reasons the park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The nearby handcrafted Fiddle House features another 25 totem poles.

"We invite you to visit and see this one-of-a-kind folk art park for yourself," Cary said.

Local state Rep. Mark Lepak said the grant will ensure the park's art and history are preserved.

"[It will allow] future generations to appreciate and learn from the creativity and spirit of the past," he said.

Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives for OHS said, they are not just funding projects.

"We're investing in the preservation of Oklahoma's rich and dynamic history," he said.