You Totally Forgot These 2000s MTV Shows Existed

MTV has given us a lot of things, including but not limited to (1) An unhealthy obsession with "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, (2) An even more unhealthy obsession with "Come Clean" by Hilary Duff, (3) Britney Spears dancing with a snake at the VMAs, and (4) a ton of highly questionable reality shows from the early to mid-2000s which would probably never be made today. Unless, like, MTV's 2022 self suddenly decides it's a good idea to green-light another show in which people date each other's moms, in which case I take it back.

While some MTV gems will live in our minds forever (The Hills, Laguna Beach, Cribs, Jersey Shore), others are long forgotten. Like, were you aware that Travis Barker had an entire reality show where he was making out with someone other than Kourtney Kardashian? Or that Brody Jenner had a Hills spinoff which involved people literally competing to be friends with him? Scared!

Anyway, check out 18 MTV shows that you probably forgot all about, and while we're here please join me in creating a petition for the network to bring back The Ashlee Simpson Show and Room Raiders. There's nothing I, for one, would rather do with my time than watch a stranger search through some other stranger's room to find weird things that definitely weren't planted by producers. Thanks!

'Bromance'

So long-forgotten that I couldn't even find a trailer on the internet, Bromance was a reality show in which nine bros competed to be best friends with Brody Jenner. I'll give you a moment to process this information, take your time.

'Meet the Barkers'

Before Travis Barker was licking Kourtney Kardashian's tongue on The Kardashians, he was busy making out with Shanna Moakler on their reality TV show Meet the Barkers. The only way I can describe this clip is incredibly horny, so please prepare yourself.

'How Far Is Tattoo Far?'

How Far Is Tattoo Far? literally just aired in in the teens, however time means nothing and I personally have no memory of it ever existing despite starring my personal hero (and the woman many say is the Meryl Streep of MTV), Nicole Polizzi.

'I'm From Rolling Stone'

Nothing more iconic than the era of magazine reality shows (awkwardly waves hi at So Cosmo), and this one involved a bunch kids getting summer internships at Rolling Stone. Basically it was the reality TV version of Almost Famous, only completely forgettable!

'Date My Mom'

Are you an 18-24 year old looking to find love? Cool! Travel back in time and apply to Date My Mom, where you'll get a chance to make out with your peers' literal mothers!

'Parental Control'

The only thing scarier than the concept for this show (parents being in charge of who their kids date) is the fact that anyone agreed to be on it.

'Taking the Stage'

Honestly, watching this reality show about a performing arts school just made me want to watch Center Stage—specifically the dance with the red pointe shoes at the end. You all know what I'm talking about.

'Room Raiders'

Guess MTV did eventually ran out of reality shows to make because someone green-lit Room Raiders. 🙃

'Next'

This show basically consisted of agreeing to climb into something concerning called "The Next Bus" for a blind date, which could be ended at anytime by someone screaming "NEXT" at you. 2005 was a simpler time.

'Rich Girls'

It's so great to see MTV finally giving a voice to this unheard-from community: the daughters of America's wealthiest men! Specifically Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally, who said things like "just because we're rich doesn't mean that we're not good people!"



'Surf Girls'

This show actually had a kinda cool concept: Roxy and MTV collaborated to have 14 amateur surfers compete for a chance to go pro, and one of the winners actually did go on to have a pretty successful career!

'Til Death Do Us Part'

Oh this? Just the reality show Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro about their wedding. (Do this for Megan and MGK, MTV!)

'The Ashlee Simpson Show'

"You make me wanna la la, in the kitchen on the floor, I'll be your French maid, when I'll meet you at the door, I'm like a—" oh hi sorry didn't see you there, was busy signing Ashlee Simpson due to watching this trailer and immediately regressing to my middle school self.

'Newlyweds'

Nick and Jessica walked so the Kardashians could run, and don't you forget it!!!! #chickenofthesea

'True Life'

Almost every episode of True Life is incredibly bleak and problematic in retrospect, but enjoy this clip from "I Have Embarrassing Parents," a problem we can all relate to.

'Punk'd'

Okay, obviously we all remember Punk'd, but we couldn't do a roundup of MTV shows without including it—no matter the theme!

'Pimp My Ride'

Core memory activated: coming home from school and doing my math homework while watching Xzibit install a fish tank in someone's, like, Honda.

