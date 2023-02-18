Tory Burch's Presidents Day sale is so amazing it's bound to sell out — save up to 55%

One great Tory Burch bag revitalizes your whole wardrobe—catch these deals while you can! (Photo: Tory Burch)

Some of the best deals we've seen for Presidents' Day are in unexpected categories, like designer goods. First stop? Tory Burch's Presidents Day Sale, where gorgeous iconic accessories and clothes are popping up at shocking discounts. Now's the moment to snatch an outfit-making spring bag—and perhaps grab a special gift for a friend. We spotted this signature tote at $120 off its normal price! There are bags of all sizes and shapes, but also cute cardigans, and comfy-luxe smoking slippers (nearly $80 off). Technically, the markdowns last till the 22nd—but stock won't. Grab these goodies now, and prevent retail FOMO!

Tory Burch Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag $279 $398 Save $119 There's nothing more luxe than Italian pebbled leather in the perfect neutral tone. The Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, is bonded inside, which gives its soft, supple leather a nice structure. It has a center zip pocket and a crossbody strap (which you can take off or clip on). As practical as it is pretty. We predict you'll use this every day. $279 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Small Kira Woven Convertible Shoulder Bag $489 $698 Save $209 The perfect little bag to upgrade a work outfit or accompany you to a dressy event, this convertible dynamo has the soul of an elegant handbag but the (removable) cross-body strap of an everyday purse. So, yeah, it's ready to go formal and make your favorite black dress look fresh, new and ultra chic. But also at your service for brunch or dinner out. That gold-tone logo is all the "jewelry" your outfit needs. $489 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Robinson Tote Bag $279 $398 Save $119 Here's your new work tote. Made of high-quality, scratch-resistant leather, and adorned with a Double-T charm, this roomy classic has pockets for all the essentials and easily fits a laptop. Bonus: it makes you feel put-together, even on those days when everything else seems to be coming apart. Save $119! $279 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch McGraw Camera Bag $229 $328 Save $99 A small bag with big style, this 6-by-8-inch beauty is just the thing for essentials: wallet, keys, lipstick, phone (it even fits the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 20). Soft pebbled leather, subtle tassels and an adjustable chain-accented strap make this more than just a bag—it's an easy, effortless hit of chic. Buy it for spring weddings, use it to run to the grocery store. Save $99. $229 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Cutout Logo Tote $479 $798 Save $319 If you want the "Yowza" factor—at a savings of more than $300—this tote has got it. Laser-cut leather creates a striking, unique effect. Inside, a cotton canvas pouch (removable) keeps your stuff secure. We love the idea of using it sans lining as the most glam beach bag on earth. This shopper writes, "Stunning! I bought this to use as a casual tote when I go to the Florida Keys — it is perfect! It goes with everything and is not only eye-catching but my contents are secure due to the drawstring bag inside." $479 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Mini Perry Tote $209 $298 Save $89 At 7 inches high, this little beauty is the perfect blend of form and function. Casual enough for errands (with a cross-body strap and magnetic closure that make it hands-free) but elegant enough to accompany you on a night out, it's made of luxe pebbled leather and comes with the most elegant hanging charm you've ever seen. Save $89 for Presidents' Day, and make this baby yours. $209 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch McGraw Dragonfly $379 $548 Save $169 Understated style meets true substance in the McGraw Dragonfly. Beautifully crafted, with hand-stitching and a discreet leather logo, this bag has a winged silhouette that opens out to reveal hidden zippers and more carrying space. An exquisite pick with infinite possibilities. Also available—and on sale (at an even lower price!) in pale green. $379 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Perry Pick-Stitch Small Triple-Compartment Tote $289 $428 Save $139 With many pockets, this sleek tote makes it easy to stay organized. Contrasting pops of color—from the lining to the embossed stripes—give it extra-special impact. A fan says, "I bought this as a gift for my mom, and she loves it. It's the perfect size, as she doesn’t like large bags and loves that it can be hand-held or a shoulder bag, by attaching the strap. The color is beautiful and perfect for spring/summer!" $289 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch 151 Mercer Shoulder Bag $539 $798 Save $259 Unstructured, in soft Napa leather with gold equestrian hardware and rounded seams, this bag has a cool downtown vibe. With slender straps that adjust, it works as a shoulder bag or crossbody. We love the rich color. It never goes out of style. Get it now at a savings of more than $250—and use it forever and ever. $539 at Tory Burch

Tory Burch Perry Bombé Printed Top-Zip Card Case $129 $178 Save $49 How cute is this little gem? Zip around town with this printed card case, made of rich pebbled leather and emblazoned with the Tory Burch logo. The wrist strap makes it effortless to carry—and just right for those times you don't want to lug around a heavy bag. Makes an amazing gift—especially at this price! $129 at Tory Burch

