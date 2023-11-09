'Little soundbar, big sound: This top-rated gem is down to $30 — save 70% for Black Friday

Do you feel like you're missing out on part of your home-entertainment experience? If you're only using your TV speakers, you probably are. Televisions tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar — a wild $30 right now, down from $100 — is the solution you didn't know you were looking for! It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action.

Why is this a good deal?

Um ... it's $30! That's less than the cost of dinner out.

Why do I need this?

Let's start by talking about the features. There are three EQ — or equalization — modes on this soundbar. That means three different settings to determine how sound should be focused. Music might require a more balanced output, while movies will put greater emphasis on dialogue and sound effects. The three options with the Topvision are music, movies and news.

The soundbar works with Bluetooth and can support both wired and wireless connections. It uses two speakers to fill a room with sound. And when we say fill a room, we mean fill a room — it creates awesome stereo-like effects, giving the illusion of full surround sound without the need for other speakers. It's particularly effective when placed in a small room (versus a huge space).

Perhaps the most important aspect of this soundbar is just how easy it is to set up. You can pair it with your mobile phone to play music, and use the auxilliary and RCA inputs to plug into a TV. You don't have to be an audio expert to hook this puppy up; it's basically plug and play. This shopper can attest to that: "This small soundbar is a WINNER. Great sound for small/medium-sized rooms. Quick, easy setup..."

This soundbar is tiny (less than two feet long), which might make it seem less powerful — but don't let its size fool you. Big things come in small packages.

Frankly, we think they really should've changed their name to "Tophearing" for this particular product, but you get the idea....

What reviewers say

"Little soundbar, big sound!" said another user. "I am using this soundbar in our kitchen at our cabin and it is awesome. Yes, it's on the smaller side but the quality of the sound is what sets it apart from others. Big bass and treble. And the remote lets you control it from other rooms...."

One shopper said, "I live in a fairly small house, and wanted something with just a little more volume. I am heard of Hearing, and usually have subtitles on television speakers don't quite have the depth of a sound bar. This product is way better than what I expected. If you do live in a smaller space and need a little more volume equalizer sound this is the one to get."

"This is a great little sound bar. Nice sound! I got it for a temporary setup with my projector, but it sounds so good I am not changing it," wrote another reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

