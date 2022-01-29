Quick! This top-rated air purifier is on sale today at Amazon: Can't live without it.'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Small and mighty, this air purifier — just over nine inches high — transforms the air you breathe. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't you love snuggling, all warm toasty, at home during a frigid winter weekend? Sitting by the window while the snow falls, the wind whipping around outside? There's just one thing, though: Being hermetically sealed in like that can subject you — and your sinuses and skin — to a lot of dry, stale air. Translation: 'Tis the season for air purifying! Luckily, today only, Amazon's got the Toppin HEPA Air Purifier—a scaled-down, amazingly effective game-changer — on sale for just $40 (was $50).

This device eliminates 95 percent of airborne contaminants while occupying very little space in your bedroom, kitchen, living room, or elsewhere.

As any allergy sufferer will tell you, clean indoor air matters. As we (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic, we've all come to understand the benefits of air purifiers. They trap microscopic toxins, which means they can lower your risk of respiratory infection, and even heart disease. And they just plain make your home smell better!

What's special about this Toppin HEPA Air Purifier besides the price? Plenty. Read on — but be sure to add to cart before stock runs out. Oh, and take note: This sale is for the sleek, stylish black model.

$40 $50 at Amazon

Smell ya later, irritants and odors. (Photo: Amazon)

Breathe easy

With a built-in triple layer filtration system and UV light for maximum air purification and circulation, this HEPA air purifier is a godsend for those suffering from allergies, asthma and other respiratory conditions. It's also a boon for pet owners. Customers have shown their appreciation with over 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews.

Said one happy shopper: First of all I love the size. It’s easily maneuverable and it actually looks pretty, especially with the light on. I put it in my bedroom and turned it on to number 2 speed. I wanted a little bit of noise for sleep and I love the gentleness of the sound coming from the air purifier.... You can actually feel the clean air. I will definitely be ordering another one."

With three fan speeds and an optional nightlight this is a versatile little machine that rids the air of dander, cooking odors and more. It can even serve as an aroma diffuser and a night light.

"Can't live without it," shared another five-star reviewer. "We recently moved out to the country and geez, I couldn't keep the house clean! I was dusting every day and my allergies were just plain torture! After researching air purifiers, I decided on this one.... It really traps a lot of the dust from the air and hardily anything shows up on surfaces."

An effortless way to make your home healthier. (Photo: Amazon)

Presto — pet smells are gone

While we love our animals, we're not necessarily thrilled with the permanent scent they impart to our homes. This air purifier can have a huge impact.

"This little air purifier works great," raved another reviewer. "My husband has issues with dust and dander and I got one to put in the bedroom and he now sleeps so much better. So much Better in fact that he ordered two more, one for the family room and one for the kitchen."

For just $40, the Toppin is an absolute steal. It's a positive step into a healthier, happier post-pandemic world. And a small investment in family wellness that will pay off big time.

