Quick! This top-rated air purifier is on sale today at Amazon: Can't live without it.'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Don't you love snuggling, all warm toasty, at home during a frigid winter weekend? Sitting by the window while the snow falls, the wind whipping around outside? There's just one thing, though: Being hermetically sealed in like that can subject you — and your sinuses and skin — to a lot of dry, stale air. Translation: 'Tis the season for air purifying! Luckily, today only, Amazon's got the Toppin HEPA Air Purifier—a scaled-down, amazingly effective game-changer — on sale for just $40 (was $50).
This device eliminates 95 percent of airborne contaminants while occupying very little space in your bedroom, kitchen, living room, or elsewhere.
As any allergy sufferer will tell you, clean indoor air matters. As we (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic, we've all come to understand the benefits of air purifiers. They trap microscopic toxins, which means they can lower your risk of respiratory infection, and even heart disease. And they just plain make your home smell better!
What's special about this Toppin HEPA Air Purifier besides the price? Plenty. Read on — but be sure to add to cart before stock runs out. Oh, and take note: This sale is for the sleek, stylish black model.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Breathe easy
With a built-in triple layer filtration system and UV light for maximum air purification and circulation, this HEPA air purifier is a godsend for those suffering from allergies, asthma and other respiratory conditions. It's also a boon for pet owners. Customers have shown their appreciation with over 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews.
Said one happy shopper: First of all I love the size. It’s easily maneuverable and it actually looks pretty, especially with the light on. I put it in my bedroom and turned it on to number 2 speed. I wanted a little bit of noise for sleep and I love the gentleness of the sound coming from the air purifier.... You can actually feel the clean air. I will definitely be ordering another one."
With three fan speeds and an optional nightlight this is a versatile little machine that rids the air of dander, cooking odors and more. It can even serve as an aroma diffuser and a night light.
"Can't live without it," shared another five-star reviewer. "We recently moved out to the country and geez, I couldn't keep the house clean! I was dusting every day and my allergies were just plain torture! After researching air purifiers, I decided on this one.... It really traps a lot of the dust from the air and hardily anything shows up on surfaces."
Presto — pet smells are gone
While we love our animals, we're not necessarily thrilled with the permanent scent they impart to our homes. This air purifier can have a huge impact.
"This little air purifier works great," raved another reviewer. "My husband has issues with dust and dander and I got one to put in the bedroom and he now sleeps so much better. So much Better in fact that he ordered two more, one for the family room and one for the kitchen."
For just $40, the Toppin is an absolute steal. It's a positive step into a healthier, happier post-pandemic world. And a small investment in family wellness that will pay off big time.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (was $249), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $649), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $239 (was $300), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 tablet, $45 (was $90), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $179 (was $249), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $70 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $23 (was $60), amazon.com
The Medium for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $99 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $340 (was $450), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Jet 90 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $470 (was $649), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings w/ Pockets, $18 (was $22), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $24 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $36 (was $90), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Michelangelo Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife, $14 with on-page coupon (was $56), amazon.com
Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Pair, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Brush Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Hoomqing Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $71 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
GE Digital Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Perfect Practice Putting Green Mat & Mirror Bundle, $155 with on-page coupon (was $175), amazon.com
Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Jenga Giant JS6 Precision-Crafted Premium Hardwood Game with Heavy-Duty Carry Bag, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Toss Across Game, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
The Floor is Lava Interactive Game for Kids and Adults, $17 (was $22), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
A win for shoppers: Amazon is basically paying you to get this smart garage door opener
Toast up those tootsies: Sperry's iconic duck snow boots are on sale at Amazon, starting at just $64
Update your kitchen with beautiful Pioneer Woman goodies — as little as $19
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.